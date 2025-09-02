Karpak wins first 2025 Finn Gold Cup race

Estonian Deniss Karpak won the only race held on day 1 of the Finn Gold Cup in Cascais.

Karpak, a two-time Finn class Olympian, now leads the 2025 Finn Gold Cup after winning the only race on the opening day. Portugal’s Frederico Melo was second with Jesse Kylänpää from Finland third.

Laurent Chapuis, from Switzerland, benefited from a large shift on the first upwind to lead round the top mark, but Karpak was leading at the gate and maintained his lead to the end.

Defending champion Oskari Muhonen FIN finished 15th.

Nick Craig of Britain finished 11th and Jonathan Pyke 72nd.



A further race was attempted, but the increasing current, and decreasing wind made a start impossible.

To add a further complication sea fog is expected to roll in off the ocean Wednesday morning, the start time has already been delayed until 14:00 hrs with three races planned.

Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after one race

1st EST 2 Deniss KARPAK 1 pts

2nd POR 5 Frederico MELO 2 pts

3rd FIN 99 Jesse KYLÄNPÄÄ 3 pts

4th FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN 4 pts

5th FRA 66 Philippe LOBERT 5 pts

6th FRA 75 Laurent HAY 6 pts

7th BRA 114 Antonio CARVALHO MOREIRA 7 pts

8th SUI SUI99 Laurent CHAPUIS 8 pts

9th ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA 9 pts

10th NED 703 Eric BAKKER 10 pts

Full results available here . . .