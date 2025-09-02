Karpak wins first 2025 Finn Gold Cup race

Estonian Deniss Karpak won the only race held on day 1 of the Finn Gold Cup in Cascais.
Karpak, a two-time Finn class Olympian, now leads the 2025 Finn Gold Cup after winning the only race on the opening day. Portugal’s Frederico Melo was second with Jesse Kylänpää from Finland third.
Laurent Chapuis, from Switzerland, benefited from a large shift on the first upwind to lead round the top mark, but Karpak was leading at the gate and maintained his lead to the end.
Defending champion Oskari Muhonen FIN finished 15th.
Nick Craig of Britain finished 11th and Jonathan Pyke 72nd.
A further race was attempted, but the increasing current, and decreasing wind made a start impossible.
To add a further complication sea fog is expected to roll in off the ocean Wednesday morning, the start time has already been delayed until 14:00 hrs with three races planned.
Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after one race
1st EST 2 Deniss KARPAK 1 pts
2nd POR 5 Frederico MELO 2 pts
3rd FIN 99 Jesse KYLÄNPÄÄ 3 pts
4th FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN 4 pts
5th FRA 66 Philippe LOBERT 5 pts
6th FRA 75 Laurent HAY 6 pts
7th BRA 114 Antonio CARVALHO MOREIRA 7 pts
8th SUI SUI99 Laurent CHAPUIS 8 pts
9th ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA 9 pts
10th NED 703 Eric BAKKER 10 pts