Ocean Race Europe Leg 4 leaders ETA early Wednesday

The Italian Hometown team on Allagrande Mapei Racing is fighting for the lead with Team Holcim-PRB, Biotherm, and Paprec Arkéa on the Gulf of Genova.

The latest ETA projections have The Ocean Race Europe leaders arriving overnight, as early as 02:00 CEST.

After more than 400 nautical miles of tightly contested racing on Leg 4 of The Ocean Race Europe 2025, only a handful of miles separated the top four teams early in the afternoon on Tuesday as the leading group pick their way across the Gulf of Genova in light wind conditions.

With winds no stronger than 10 knots, the state-of-the-art foiling IMOCA yachts are making painful progress on the final section of the fourth leg from Nice, France.

The crews will race three quarters of the way back across the Gulf of Genova to a final waypoint before turning north towards the finish line in Genova.

Live coverage of the finish will be available in Europe on Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platforms like HBO Max and Discovery+ depending on the country.