Opening of 2025 Finn Gold Cup in Cascais

The 2025 Finn Gold Cup has opened in Cascais Monday with a practice race in the afternoon in 10-15 knots and big waves, a fitting precursor to what is looking like an epic week of racing ahead.

Last year’s winner, Finland’s Oskari Muhonen, decided to surprise the 80 competitors with a last minute entry and managed to get himself and a boat here just in time.

He said, “Really beautiful venue and good weather. I think the forecast for the week looks pretty good. The first two days the wind will be lighter but then it should be pretty full on afterwards.

The opening ceremony was held Monday evening with more than 80 sailors from 20 nations gathered at the Clube Naval de Cascais to mark the beginning of the event.

It will be a fitting challenge for what is regarded as one of the most iconic trophies in the sport of sailing, for many the ultimate challenge.

Just two British entries; GBR 18 Jonathan Pyke and GBR 790 Nick Craig.

Two races per day are scheduled from Tuesday to Saturday 8 Sep.