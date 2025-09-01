Truswell and Fitzgerald sweep 2025 International 14 European Championship

Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald are the 2025 International 14 European Champions.

The British pair finished with an uncatchable – 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 – scoreline after two discards, for a total of 8 pts, giving them a comfortable 5 pt victory over Britain’s Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett in second.

Doug Pattison and Mark Tait raised their game on the final day to take third on the podium.

Fourth were Martin Jones and Harry Kennerdy, fifth Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig of Germany and sixth Andy Fitzgerald and Cameron Mitchell.

The event was hosted by the Segelclub Eckernförde e.V. Germany.

2025 Inter14 European Championship – Final

– Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (39 entries)

1st GBR 1553 Glen TRUSWELL / Ed FITZGERALD – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 1569 Andy SHAW / Rob STRUCKETT – – 13 pts

3rd GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON / Mark TAIT – – 24 pts

4th GBR 1567 Martin JONES / Harry KENNERDY – – 26 pts

5th GER 91 Oliver VOSS / Eike EHRIG – – 28 pts

6th GBR 1575 Andy FITZGERALD / Cameron MITCHELL – – 35 pts

7th GER 22 Dennis GEHRLEIN / Lasse NIELANDT – – 52 pts

8th GBR 1530 Alex KNIGHT / Stu KEEGAN – – 59 pts

9th GER 10 Sebastian PRÜTER / Eike DIETRICH – – 63 pts

10th GER 25 Markus OSTERMAIR / Moritz WISKEMANN – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .