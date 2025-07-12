Moth World Championship Day 5 – Enzo Balanger takes 16 pt lead into final day

A day to remember on Lake Garda for the fifth and penultimate day of the 2025 Moth World Championship, hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

The Gold Fleet completed four scheduled races, in a progression of increasingly technical sailing that demanded full concentration and precise boat handling, especially on the downwinds.

While many sailors experienced mixed results, France’s Enzo Balanger once again stood out with scores of 4–1–DNF–1. He now has a 16 point lead in the overall standings after 9 races. It really is his to lose.

Currently in second is Australia’s Ryan Littlechild, with a consistent 7–3–4–2, followed in third by New Zealand’s Jacob Pye, who delivered solid results of 5–7–2–3.

It was also an excellent day for Aussie competitors . . . former world champinn Tom Slingsby posted 1–2–5–9 and climbed into fourth, Ryan Littlechild posted 7–3–4–2 to move into second and Jack Ferguson climbed to sixth.

The points between second and fifth place are extremely tight, just six points, keeping everything wide open heading into the final day.

In the women’s ranking, Malta’s Victoria Schultheis continues to lead and sits at 41st overall.

Best placed Brits are Paul Goodison 12th, Giles Scott in 17th, Jack Wetherell 22nd and Henry Wetherell 24th.

Sunday’s schedule has the first warning signal at 11:00 a.m., aiming to race with the Ora, the typical southerly wind on Lake Garda. Up to four races are scheduled for both the Gold Fleet and the Silver Fleets.

As stated in the Sailing Instructions, no warning signal will be made after 4:00 p.m.

2025 Moth Worlds – Leaders after Day 5 provisional (137 entries)

1st FRA Enzo BALANGER – – 3 1 1 1 3 4 1 -61 1 – – 15 pts

2nd AUS Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 5 4 3 3 -8 7 3 4 2 – – 31 pts

3rd GER Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 2 2 10 1 5 9 -13 1 5 – – 35 pts

4th NZL Jacob PYE – – 1 -49 5 4 9 5 7 2 3 – – 36 pts

5th AUS Tom SLINGSBY – – 3 -11 11 2 4 1 2 5 9 – – 37 pts

6th AUS Jack FERGUSON – – 9 7 3 9 2 6 12 3 -30 – – 51 pts

7th USA Riley GIBBS – – 4 3 1 5 10 15 4 14 -27 – – 56 pts

8th USA Ben ROSENBERG – – 10 3 8 6 1 -23 10 10 13 – – 61 pts

9th USA Brad FUNK – – 2 8 2 2 6 22 8 12 -61 – – 62 pts

10th ESP Diego BOTIN – – 5 9 18 3 7 11 6 6 -21 – – 65 pts

11th NZL Mattias COUTTS – – 8 1 9 5 -24 14 16 9 4 – – 66 pts

12th GBR Paul GOODISON – – 1 -25 11 7 14 24 9 7 10 – – 83 pts

13th SUI Nick ZELTNER – – -22 13 5 4 21 2 5 18 17 – – 85 pts

14th NZL Jack BENNETT – – 10 4 6 10 -25 13 21 11 12 – – 87 pts

15th AUS Iain JENSEN – – 18 2 2 7 22 3 -53 35 8 – – 97 pts

Full results available here . . .