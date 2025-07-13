Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam – Early success for the British Team

The 2025 Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam opened with racing for Formula Kites, mixed 470 dinghy and ILCA 6 & 7 racing on Saturday.

Early success for the British Team competitors were back-to-back wins for Elliot Hanson in the ILCA7. He leads with 15 pts after three races. Second is Charles Barclay USA with 20 pts and third George Gautrey NZL with 22 pts.

In the women’s ILCA 6, Shay Kakon of Israel leads with 16 pts, second Agata Barwinska POL with 23 pts and third Britain’s Hanna Snellgrove with 25 pts after posting a 2, 5, 18.

In the men’s Formula Kite, Toni Vodisek SLO leads after a winning all four races, scond is Qibin Huang CHN with 7 pts and third Kameron Maramenidis GRE with 8 pts. Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is in 6th on 17pts with a -9, 7 ,4, 6 score.

In the women’s Formula Kite, Jessie Kampman of Holland leads after four races with 5 pts. Second is Jingyue Chen CHN tied on 8pts with Si Wang CHN. Fourth is Lily Young of Britain with 11 pts after a score of 4, -8, 5, 2.

Nikole Barnes and Ryan Squires of the USA lead the six entry America/Canada 470 fleet.

Racing continues through to to Tuesday 15 July for these classes. The Nacra 17, 49er and 49er FX skiffs will race from Thu 17 to Sun 20 July.

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 3 races (52 entries)

1st GBR – Elliot HANSON – – 1 1 13 – – 15 pts

2nd USA – Charles BARCLAY – – 10 6 4 – – 20 pts

3rd NZL – George GAUTREY – – 2 19 1 – – 22 pts

4th KOR – Jeemin HA – – 17 3 7 – – 27 pts

5th CYP – Pavlos KONTIDES – – 11 7 9 – – 27 pts

6th GBR – Finley DICKINSON – – 13 10 6 – – 29 pts

7th GBR – Michael BECKETT – – 4 23 5 – – 32 pts

8th IRL – Finn LYNCH – – 15 4 15 – – 34 pts

9th ARG – Francisco GUARAGNA RIGONAT – – 8 9 20 – – 37 pts

10th GBR – Sam WHALEY – – 29 2 10 – – 41 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)

1st ISR – Shay KAKON – – 11 1 4 – – 16 pts

2nd POL – Agata BARWIŃSKA – – 5 17 1 – – 23 pts

3rd GBR – Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 2 5 18 – – 25 pts

4th SUI – Maud JAYET – – 4 15 7 – – 26 pts

5th CAN – Victoria COADY – – 9 3 19 – – 31 pts

6th ROU – Ebru BOLAT – – 20 10 6 – – 36 pts

7th USA – Christina SAKELLARIS – – 7 4 31 – – 42 pts

8th HKG – Stephanie NORTON – – 13 20 9 – – 42 pts

9th GER – Julia BUESSELBERG – – 14 2 30 – – 46 pts

10th NZL – Greta PILKINGTON – – 10 28 8 – – 46 pts

Other GBR

19th GBR – Matilda NICHOLLS – – 1 19 36 – – 56 pts

35th GBR – Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 45 24 24 – – 93 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 4 races (29 entries)

1st SLO Toni VODISEK – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd CHN Qibin HUANG – – -14 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd GRE Kameron MARAMENIDIS – – 2 2 -12 4 – – 8 pts

4th CHN Rongyu YANG – – 3 -8 3 8 – – 14 pts

5th CHN Jiayi TIAN – – 7 -10 5 3 – – 15 pts

6th GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – -9 7 4 6 – – 17 pts

7th USA Noah RUNCIMAN – – 4 5 -10 10 – – 19 pts

8th CRO Martin DOLENC – – 8 4 9 -13 – – 21 pts

9th CHN Haoran ZHANG – – 6 -20 8 7 – – 21 pts

10th CZE Vojtech KOSKA – – -21 6 13 5 – – 24 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 4 races (19 entries)

1st NED Jessie KAMPMAN – – 2 1 2 -3 – – 5 pts

2nd CHN Jingyue CHEN – – 1 6 -17 1 – – 8 pts

3rd CHN Si WANG – – 3 2 3 -5 – – 8 pts

4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 4 -8 5 2 – – 11 pts

5th CHN Wan LI – – -15 10 1 4 – – 15 pts

6th GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 8 3 4 -20 – – 15 pts

7th AUS Breiana WHITEHEAD – – 9 5 -20 6 – – 20 pts

8th USA Daniela MOROZ – – UFD 4 7 11 – – 22 pts

9th POR Mafalda PIRES DE LIMA – – 6 7 9 -13 – – 22 pts

10th ISR Gal ZUKERMAN – – 5 -12 12 7 – – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .