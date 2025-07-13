Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam – Early success for the British Team

The 2025 Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam opened with racing for Formula Kites, mixed 470 dinghy and ILCA 6 & 7 racing on Saturday.
Early success for the British Team competitors were back-to-back wins for Elliot Hanson in the ILCA7. He leads with 15 pts after three races. Second is Charles Barclay USA with 20 pts and third George Gautrey NZL with 22 pts.
In the women’s ILCA 6, Shay Kakon of Israel leads with 16 pts, second Agata Barwinska POL with 23 pts and third Britain’s Hanna Snellgrove with 25 pts after posting a 2, 5, 18.
In the men’s Formula Kite, Toni Vodisek SLO leads after a winning all four races, scond is Qibin Huang CHN with 7 pts and third Kameron Maramenidis GRE with 8 pts. Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is in 6th on 17pts with a -9, 7 ,4, 6 score.
In the women’s Formula Kite, Jessie Kampman of Holland leads after four races with 5 pts. Second is Jingyue Chen CHN tied on 8pts with Si Wang CHN. Fourth is Lily Young of Britain with 11 pts after a score of 4, -8, 5, 2.
Nikole Barnes and Ryan Squires of the USA lead the six entry America/Canada 470 fleet.
Racing continues through to to Tuesday 15 July for these classes. The Nacra 17, 49er and 49er FX skiffs will race from Thu 17 to Sun 20 July.
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 3 races (52 entries)
1st GBR – Elliot HANSON – – 1 1 13 – – 15 pts
2nd USA – Charles BARCLAY – – 10 6 4 – – 20 pts
3rd NZL – George GAUTREY – – 2 19 1 – – 22 pts
4th KOR – Jeemin HA – – 17 3 7 – – 27 pts
5th CYP – Pavlos KONTIDES – – 11 7 9 – – 27 pts
6th GBR – Finley DICKINSON – – 13 10 6 – – 29 pts
7th GBR – Michael BECKETT – – 4 23 5 – – 32 pts
8th IRL – Finn LYNCH – – 15 4 15 – – 34 pts
9th ARG – Francisco GUARAGNA RIGONAT – – 8 9 20 – – 37 pts
10th GBR – Sam WHALEY – – 29 2 10 – – 41 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)
1st ISR – Shay KAKON – – 11 1 4 – – 16 pts
2nd POL – Agata BARWIŃSKA – – 5 17 1 – – 23 pts
3rd GBR – Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 2 5 18 – – 25 pts
4th SUI – Maud JAYET – – 4 15 7 – – 26 pts
5th CAN – Victoria COADY – – 9 3 19 – – 31 pts
6th ROU – Ebru BOLAT – – 20 10 6 – – 36 pts
7th USA – Christina SAKELLARIS – – 7 4 31 – – 42 pts
8th HKG – Stephanie NORTON – – 13 20 9 – – 42 pts
9th GER – Julia BUESSELBERG – – 14 2 30 – – 46 pts
10th NZL – Greta PILKINGTON – – 10 28 8 – – 46 pts
Other GBR
19th GBR – Matilda NICHOLLS – – 1 19 36 – – 56 pts
35th GBR – Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 45 24 24 – – 93 pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 4 races (29 entries)
1st SLO Toni VODISEK – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd CHN Qibin HUANG – – -14 3 2 2 – – 7 pts
3rd GRE Kameron MARAMENIDIS – – 2 2 -12 4 – – 8 pts
4th CHN Rongyu YANG – – 3 -8 3 8 – – 14 pts
5th CHN Jiayi TIAN – – 7 -10 5 3 – – 15 pts
6th GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – -9 7 4 6 – – 17 pts
7th USA Noah RUNCIMAN – – 4 5 -10 10 – – 19 pts
8th CRO Martin DOLENC – – 8 4 9 -13 – – 21 pts
9th CHN Haoran ZHANG – – 6 -20 8 7 – – 21 pts
10th CZE Vojtech KOSKA – – -21 6 13 5 – – 24 pts
Kite Women – Leaders after 4 races (19 entries)
1st NED Jessie KAMPMAN – – 2 1 2 -3 – – 5 pts
2nd CHN Jingyue CHEN – – 1 6 -17 1 – – 8 pts
3rd CHN Si WANG – – 3 2 3 -5 – – 8 pts
4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 4 -8 5 2 – – 11 pts
5th CHN Wan LI – – -15 10 1 4 – – 15 pts
6th GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 8 3 4 -20 – – 15 pts
7th AUS Breiana WHITEHEAD – – 9 5 -20 6 – – 20 pts
8th USA Daniela MOROZ – – UFD 4 7 11 – – 22 pts
9th POR Mafalda PIRES DE LIMA – – 6 7 9 -13 – – 22 pts
10th ISR Gal ZUKERMAN – – 5 -12 12 7 – – 24 pts