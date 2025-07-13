Enzo Balanger of France is 2025 International Moth World Champion

One final race completed the the 2025 Moth World Championship, hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine.
France’s Enzo Balanger delivered a flawless week and finished with a 12-point lead over Australia’s Tom Slingsby, with third New Zealander Jacob Pye, who also secured the 2025 Moth Youth World Championship title.
In the women’s division, Malta’s Victoria Schultheis was crowned Women’s World Champion, ahead of Britain’s Hattie Rogers and Germany’s Lisa Schweigert. The Master title was claimed by the USA’s Brad Funk, while Germany’s Kai Adolph won the Grandmaster division.
2025 Moth Worlds – Final Leaders (137 entries)
st FRA 5062 Enzo BALANGER – – 15 pts
2nd AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 27 pts
3rd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 29 pts
4th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 31 pts
5th GER 5251 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 35 pts
6th USA 5124 Riley GIBBS – – 50 pts
7th AUS 5054 Jack FERGUSON – – 51 pts
8th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 53 pts
9th ESP 5088 Diego BOTIN – – 59 pts
10th USA 5057 Brad FUNK – – 62 pts
11th AUS 5094 Iain JENSEN – – 65 pts
12th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 66 pts
13th NZL 5110 Jack BENNETT – – 73 pts
14th USA 5116 Harry MELGES – – 74 pts
15th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 83 pts
16th SUI 5173 Nick ZELTNER – – 83 pts
17th SUI 5172 Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 90.8 pts
18th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 101 pts
19th USA 8 Richard DIDHAM – – 102 pts
20th USA 4987 Dylan DIMARCHI – – 104 pts