Enzo Balanger of France is 2025 International Moth World Champion

One final race completed the the 2025 Moth World Championship, hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

France’s Enzo Balanger delivered a flawless week and finished with a 12-point lead over Australia’s Tom Slingsby, with third New Zealander Jacob Pye, who also secured the 2025 Moth Youth World Championship title.

In the women’s division, Malta’s Victoria Schultheis was crowned Women’s World Champion, ahead of Britain’s Hattie Rogers and Germany’s Lisa Schweigert. The Master title was claimed by the USA’s Brad Funk, while Germany’s Kai Adolph won the Grandmaster division.

2025 Moth Worlds – Final Leaders (137 entries)

st FRA 5062 Enzo BALANGER – – 15 pts

2nd AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 27 pts

3rd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 29 pts

4th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 31 pts

5th GER 5251 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 35 pts

6th USA 5124 Riley GIBBS – – 50 pts

7th AUS 5054 Jack FERGUSON – – 51 pts

8th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 53 pts

9th ESP 5088 Diego BOTIN – – 59 pts

10th USA 5057 Brad FUNK – – 62 pts

11th AUS 5094 Iain JENSEN – – 65 pts

12th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 66 pts

13th NZL 5110 Jack BENNETT – – 73 pts

14th USA 5116 Harry MELGES – – 74 pts

15th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 83 pts

16th SUI 5173 Nick ZELTNER – – 83 pts

17th SUI 5172 Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 90.8 pts

18th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 101 pts

19th USA 8 Richard DIDHAM – – 102 pts

20th USA 4987 Dylan DIMARCHI – – 104 pts

Full results available here . . .