Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam – Hanna Snellgrove takes ILCA 6 lead on Day 2

Day 2 of the Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam saw Britain’s Hanna Snellgrove take the lead of the ILCA 6.

Snellgrove posted a 5, 1, 2, on Sunday to lead with 15 pts and a 19 pt advantage over Ireland’s Eve McMahon 2, 3, 5, and Switzerland’s Maud Jayet.

And while there was a new leader in the men’s ILCA 7 – George Gautrey NZL – three British team members . . . Elliot Hanson, Micky Beckett and Sam Whaley provide the main opposition. In a change from day one Pavlos Kontides CYP was the only top ten sailor to post a race win in the high scoring fleet.

In the Formula Kite, Britain’s Lily Young gained a place, moving to third behind new leader Jessie Kampman of Holland, who took four wins in five races. Second is Si Wang of China.

In the men’s Kite, Toni Vodisek SLO continues to dominate with a 22 pt advantage over Kameron Maramenidis GRE and third Vojtech Koska CZE. Britain’s Connor Bainbridge remains in 6th with 37pts.

Nikole Barnes and Ryan Squires of the USA are now tied for the lead with Justin Callahan and Lara Dallman-Weiss USA in the six entry America/Canada 470 fleet.

The 2025 Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam opened with racing for Formula Kites, mixed 470 dinghy and ILCA 6 & 7 racing on Saturday. Racing continues through to Tuesday 15 July for these classes. The Nacra 17, 49er and 49er FX skiffs will race from Thu 17 to Sun 20 July.

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 6 races (36 entries)

1st GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 2 5 -18 5 1 2 – – 15 pts

2nd IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 6 18 UFD 2 3 5 – – 34 pts

3rd SUI Maud JAYET – – 4 -15 7 8 12 6 – – 37 pts

4th HUN Maria ERDI – – 8 7 -35 1 15 7 – – 38 pts

5th ISR Shay KAKON – – 11 1 4 16 10 -23 – – 42 pts

6th POL Agata BARWIŃSKA – – 5 17 1 -22 18 12 – – 53 pts

7th ARG Lucía FALASCA – – 16 -29 2 10 5 21 – – 54 pts

8th USA Charlotte ROSE – – 22 -31 21 4 4 3 – – 54 pts

9th USA Christina SAKELLARIS – – 7 4 -31 3 26 15 – – 55 pts

10th AUS Elyse AINSWORTH – – 15 -22 20 7 6 8 – – 56 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 6 races (52 entries)

1st NZL George GAUTREY – – 2 -19 1 9 9 3 – – 24 pts

2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 1 1 13 4 -14 6 – – 25 pts

3rd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 4 -23 5 10 6 2 – – 27 pts

4th GBR Sam WHALEY – – -29 2 10 5 7 8 – – 32 pts

5th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – -11 7 9 6 11 1 – – 34 pts

6th PER Stefano PESCHIERA – – -21 16 14 2 3 4 – – 39 pts

7th KOR Jeemin HA – – -17 3 7 16 10 5 – – 41 pts

8th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 13 10 6 7 5 -15 – – 41 pts

9th IRL Finn LYNCH – – -15 4 15 11 4 11 – – 45 pts

10th ARG Francisco GUARAGNA – – 8 9 -20 14 2 14 – – 47 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 9 races (29 entries)

1st SLO 55 Toni VODISEK – – 1 1 1 1 -2 -3 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GRE 37 Kameron MARAMENIDIS – – 2 2 -12 3 1 8 3 10 -12 – – 29 pts

3rd CZE 1 Vojtech KOSKA – – -21 6 -13 4 7 2 5 3 4 – – 31 pts

4th CHN 18 Qibin HUANG – – -14 3 2 RET 3 13 8 2 2 – – 33 pts

5th USA 93 Noah RUNCIMAN – – 4 5 -10 -8 4 5 7 4 6 – – 35 pts

6th GBR 17 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – -9 7 4 5 5 -15 4 9 3 – – 37 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 9 races (19 entries)

1st NED 98 Jessie KAMPMAN – – -2 1 2 -3 1 1 1 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd CHN 71 Si WANG – – 3 2 3 -5 -4 2 3 3 2 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 78 Lily YOUNG – – 4 8 5 2 7 3 2 -10 -11 – – 31 pts

4th CHN 68 Wan LI – – -15 10 1 4 2 DSQ 13 1 3 – – 34 pts

5th GBR 79 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 8 3 4 DNC 6 7 4 -9 7 – – 39 pts

6th AUS 7 Breiana WHITEHEAD – – 9 5 DNC 6 5 5 -15 7 4 – – 41 pts

