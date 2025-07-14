Leopard 3 completes remarkable hat-trick in 2025 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race

Farr 100 Leopard 3 (MON), skippered by Joost Schuijf, completed a remarkable hat-trick in the 2025 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race

Leopard 3 claimed Line Honours, winner in IRC Zero and overall victory on corrected time under IRC to win the historic King Edward VII Challenge Cup.

Second overall and winner of IRC One was Giovanni Lombardi Stronati’s JPK 1180 Django (ITA), skippered by Michele Ivaldi.

Third overall was Gery Trentesaux’s Ker 43 Long Courrier (FRA).

Class winners for the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race:

IRC 2 – Robin & Lawrence Herbert’s J/133 Corazon (GBR),

IRC 3 – Sam White & Sam North racing JPK 1080 Mzungu! (GBR),

IRC 4 – Frank Lavenant’s JPK 960 Sur la mer contre le cancer (FRA),

IRC Two Handed – Class Achille Nebout & Gildas Mahé racing Pogo RC Amarris (FRA).

James Holder’s Grainger 36 Uno (GBR) took Multihull Line Honours to win the Dinard Trophy. After time correction, the Multihull Class was won by Didier Bouilllard’s Dazcat 1295 Minor Swing (FRA).

For the 39-strong IRC Two Handed Class, the Cowes Dinard St Malo was the first race for their IRC European Championship.

The winner was Achille Nebout & Gildas Mahé racing Pogo RC Amarris, second was Frank Lavenant’s JPK 960 Sur la mer contre le cancer, racing with Nils Boyer. Completing the all-French podium was Hervé Chataigner’s JPK 1050 Pilou, racing with Gildas Morvan.

Five races have now been completed for the new Cowes Offshore Racing Series. The seven race series counts the best five results for the races all starting from Cowes but does not include the Rolex Fastnet Race.

The next race in the RORC Season’s Points Championship—the world’s largest offshore racing series—and the penultimate event of the new RORC Cowes Offshore Series will be the Channel Race, starting from the Solent on 19th July. It will also mark the first offshore leg of the 2025 Admiral’s Cup.