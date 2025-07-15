Brits storm podium places ahead of final day at Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam

After Day 3 of the Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam British Team competitors hold podium places in ILCA 6 & 7 fleets and the men’s Kite fleet.

Going into Tuesday, the final day of racing for the 470, ILCA 6 & 7 and Formula Kite events, British competitors hold first and second in the men’s ILCA 7, first in the women’s ILCA 6, and second in the men’s Kite.

Hanna Snellgrove maintains her lead of the ILCA 6, adding a 1, 2, and discarding a 36 to take a 14 pt lead ahead of Ireland’s Eve McMahon with Poland’s Agata Barwinska now in third and Switzerland’s Maud Jayet fourth. Other race winners were McMahon and Charlotte Rose USA.

Micky Beckettt added a 7, 1, 1, to lead the ILCA 7 with a 7pt advantage on Elliot Hanson, with Pavlos Kontides CYP in third. Sam Whaley was caught by a starting penalty and drops to 10th.

In the men’s Kite, Toni Vodisek SLO added three race wins and takes a 36pt lead over Britain’s Connor Bainbridge who recovered to place second. but just one point clear of Vojtech Koska CZE.

In the women’s Kite, Jessie Kampman of Holland continued her run of race wins and now leads by 21pts from Si Wang of China, with Wan Li CHN third. Britain’s Lily Young dropped out of contention and is now 7th teo points behind 6th placed Lily Young.

Justin Callahan and Lara Dallman-Weiss of the USA now lead the 470 fleet with second Nikole Barnes and Ryan Squires USA.

The 2025 Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam opened with racing for Formula Kites, mixed 470 dinghy and ILCA 6 & 7 racing on Saturday. Racing continues through to Tuesday 15 July for these classes.

After a layday the Nacra 17, 49er and 49er FX skiffs will race from Thu 17 to Sun 20 July.

