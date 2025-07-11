We are the Champions . . . Emma Wilson and Andy Brown are 2025 iQFOiL World Champions

The 2025 iQFOiL World Championship in Aarhus saw Britain’s Emma Wilson and Andy Brown secure World Championship titles.

In the Women’s fleet, Tamar Steinberg (ISR) claimed silver, with Theresa Steinlein (GER) completing the podium with bronze.

While in the Men’s fleet, Tom Arnoux (FRA) clinched silver, and Nicolò Renna (ITA) finished with bronze, after a day of fierce racing in strengthening breeze and growing tension.

Over a long day, after Quarter Finals and Semifinals, the Grand Finals delivered the most intense racing of the week.

In Women’s Race 1, Theresa Steinlein (GER) led from the start as Emma Wilson recovered from a crash to finish second. Tamar Steinberg and Maya Gysler (NOR) followed close behind — leaving Emma and Theresa tied with one win each.

In Race 2, a general recall and Gysler’s 5-second penalty added drama. Wilson led early but Tamar Steinberg surged ahead on the opposite side and secured the win. Wilson was second, Steinlein third.

In the final Women’s Race, with three riders at one win each, it was Emma Wilson who made the call of the day, tacking right early and building an uncatchable lead.

Maya Gysler briefly challenged, but Wilson regained control downwind and sailed to her first ever World title, followed by Gysler in second, but Tamar Steinberg, in third, claimed the silver medal and Theresa Steinlein (GER) the bronze.

In Men’s Grand Final Race 1, it was Tom Arnoux who capitalized on a right-side gain to snatch victory from Andy Brown, who overtook Mateus Isaac (BRA) late on. Arnoux and Brown now each had one win.

The second Race saw Brown control the race from start to finish, winning the final race and securing the World Championship title.

Nicolò Renna took second in the race and third overall, with Arnoux placing third in the race and second overall.

Other Leading GBR . . .

Men 24th Finn HAWKINS, 33 Matthew BARTON, 38th Boris SHAW.

Women 11th Islay WATSON.