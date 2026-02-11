Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games – Hawkins and Wilson overall winners

Great Britain’s Finn Hawkins and Emma Wilson were overall winners of the iQFOiL International Games in Lanzarote.

Silver medals went to Nicolas Goyard (FRA) in the Men’s fleet and Sharon Kantor (ISR) in the Women’s, while third places on the podium was claimed by Yun Pouliquen (FRA) and Italy’s Olympic Champion Marta Maggetti.

The fifth and final day of the iQFOiL International Games in Marina Rubicon was dedicated to the Medal Series, but patience was required as the wind was slow to settle in the area. The top eight sailors in both the Men’s and Women’s fleets spent an extended wait ashore until the conditions improved, briefly.

Emma Wilson commented . . . “We’ve just finished the first iQFOiL games of the year, I won the event, in the end we didn’t do the Grand Final of the Medal Series, but I had a really good week and I think I was always consistent and at the top which I’m pretty happy with because it’s January, the start of the new season.”

Finn Hawkins added . . . “Today we came out here for the Medal Series, they managed to get the Men’s quarters and semis done, but unfortunately the wind is completely died out here and we didn’t get the final turn, but although it’s a shame I can’t lie I’m very happy for winning the event!”

