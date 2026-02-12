SailGP Auckland Grand Prix – Teams Bruised and Battered but back for more

The Rolex SailGP Championship returns this weekend for the second event of the 2026 Season, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Auckland.

All 13 SailGP teams will be competing on Waitematā Harbour after an around-the-clock global repair effort to return multiple boats to racing condition.

SailGP Technologies at Southampton UK led an all-hands-on-deck operation to rebuild the Kiwi Black Foils’ F50 in time for their home event this weekend, after a two-metre structural segment was sheared off in a collision with the Swiss boat in the opening round in Perth, Australia.

Specialist technicians in Auckland have since worked to integrate the new hull section, re-plate composite panels and precisely realign control systems, ensuring the boat meets SailGP’s strict safety and performance standards.

Also recovered and ready to race are the Swiss SailGP Team who required repairs after the collision with the Kiwi team and failed to score in Perth.

Los Gallos – the Spain SailGP Team – will also return to racing in Auckland, following a pre-season training crash that ruled the Season 4 champions out of the Perth opener.

Emirates GBR are the clear benchmark of the fleet. Led by Dylan Fletcher, now confirmed as Helm for Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup Team GB1, they will be looking to keep up their winning streak in the City of Sails.

The first day in Perth saw SailGP’s newest team, Sweden’s Artemis with Nathan Outteridge on the wheel, nail two race wins, and lead a three-way tie with with Taylor Canfield’s US SailGP Team, and Quentin Delapierre’s DS Automobiles Team.

They maintained their opening day performance to finish Perth just behind long-time podium regulars Emirates GB and Bond Flying Roos . . . A warning of things to come or beginners luck?

The 2026 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will take place on Waitematā Harbour, Auckland, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 February. Racing takes place from 4pm to 5.30pm local time – 3am to 4.30am GMT.