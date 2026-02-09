Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games – Upwind Sprint racing reshapes leaderboard

Upwind Sprint racing on day 2 reshaped the leaderboard as Federico Pilloni takes the Men’s lead and Emma Wilson extends her dominance at the iQFOiL International Games.

The Women’s competition continues to be led by Emma Wilson (GBR), who strengthened her grip on first place with three race wins and a third for a six point lead after 8 races.

Sharon Kantor (ISR) moves into second overall, overtaking her compatriot Tamar Steinberg (ISR), now tied on points in third. Italy’s Marta Maggetti, the current Olympic gold medalist, holds fourth place, with a 22 point gap to the podium.

In the Men’s fleet, the leaderboard saw a significant shake-up.

Italy’s Federico Pilloni (U23) enjoyed an outstanding day on the water, taking the overall lead, tied on 16 pts with Britain’s Finn Hawkins.

France’s Yun Pouliquen sits third overall with 26 pts, while another U23 sailor, Spain’s Nacho Baltasar, is firmly in contention just behind in fourth place.

iQFOiL Games Women – Leaders after 8 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON Open – – 8 pts

2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR Open – – 14 pts

3rd ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG u23 – – 14 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI Open – – 30 pts

5th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN Open – – 34 pts

6th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO Open – – 40 pts

iQFOiL Games Men – Leaders after 8 races (61 entries)

1st ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI u23 – – 16 pts

2nd GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS Open – – 16 pts

3rd FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN Open – – 26 pts

4th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR u23 – – 32 pts

5th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET Open – – 32 pts

6th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA Open – – 36 pts

Full results available here . . .