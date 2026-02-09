Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games – Upwind Sprint racing reshapes leaderboard

Upwind Sprint racing on day 2 reshaped the leaderboard as Federico Pilloni takes the Men’s lead and Emma Wilson extends her dominance at the iQFOiL International Games.
The Women’s competition continues to be led by Emma Wilson (GBR), who strengthened her grip on first place with three race wins and a third for a six point lead after 8 races.
Sharon Kantor (ISR) moves into second overall, overtaking her compatriot Tamar Steinberg (ISR), now tied on points in third. Italy’s Marta Maggetti, the current Olympic gold medalist, holds fourth place, with a 22 point gap to the podium.
In the Men’s fleet, the leaderboard saw a significant shake-up.
Italy’s Federico Pilloni (U23) enjoyed an outstanding day on the water, taking the overall lead, tied on 16 pts with Britain’s Finn Hawkins.
France’s Yun Pouliquen sits third overall with 26 pts, while another U23 sailor, Spain’s Nacho Baltasar, is firmly in contention just behind in fourth place.
iQFOiL Games Women – Leaders after 8 races (40 entries)
1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON Open – – 8 pts
2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR Open – – 14 pts
3rd ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG u23 – – 14 pts
4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI Open – – 30 pts
5th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN Open – – 34 pts
6th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO Open – – 40 pts
iQFOiL Games Men – Leaders after 8 races (61 entries)
1st ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI u23 – – 16 pts
2nd GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS Open – – 16 pts
3rd FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN Open – – 26 pts
4th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR u23 – – 32 pts
5th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET Open – – 32 pts
6th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA Open – – 36 pts