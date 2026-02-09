44Cup Calero Marinas – Peninsula Racing wins Lanzarote season opener

John Bassadone’s Peninsula Racing came out on top at the conclusion of the 44Cup Calero Marinas in Lanzarote.

They won by five points from the newest team, Markus Törnqvist’s GeMera Racing, who were tied on 45 points with, RC44 veterans Team Aqua of RC44 class president Chris Bake.

“It was a long time coming, but it’s amazing. I’m feeling great,” commented a beaming Bassadone of his first win in nine years.

Peninsula Racing has been competing on the 44Cup since 2010 and while enjoying success early on, including winning the RC44 World Championship in 2012, today’s victory was their first in a 44Cup event since 2017, when they also won here in Lanzarote.

The 44Cup decamps now back to the Mediterranean and a new venue – Puntaldia, Sardinia, over 22-26 April.

44Cup Calero Marinas after 12 races (8 entries)

1st Peninsula Racing – John Bassadone – – 4 3 2 5 4 2 3 6 1 1 3 6 – – 40 pts

2nd GeMera Racing – Markus Törnqvist – – 2 1 3 6 1 4 7 3 2 7 8 1 – – 45 pts

3rd Team Aqua – Chris Bake – – 5 5 4 1 2 3 1 2 8 2 5 7 – – 45 pts

4th Aleph Racing – Lepic & Piana – – 8 8 1 3 6 7 2 4 3 5 1 2 – – 50 pts

5th Team Charisma – Poons & Vroon – – 3 4 6 4 5 5 5 5 5 3 2 4 – – 51 pts

6th Artemis Racing – Torbjörn Törnqvist – – 1 7 5 2 3 6 8 7 6 4 4 5 – – 58 pts

7th Team Nika – Vladimir Prosikhin – – 6 2 8 8 7 8 4 1 7 6 7 3 2 – – 69 pts

8th Wow! Sailing Team – Taki & Edin – – 7 6 7 7 8 1 6 8 4 8 6 8 – – 76 pts