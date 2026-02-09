Grafham Grand Prix – Winners of rescheduled event

A total of 94 dinghies took part in the rescheduled 2025 Grafham Grand Prix at Grafham SC over the weekend.
Three races were completed for each of the three handicap classes.
Handicap Winners were
- Fast – Adam Piggott and Reece Webb, Formula 18, Grafham Water SC
- Medium – Aaran Holman and Rachael Gray, Merlin Rocket, Hollowell SC
- Slow – Benjamin Pascoe and Sam Pascoe, 2000, Castle Cove SC
The Grafham event was the seventh event of the 2025/26 Selden SailJuice Winter Series. The final event is the Oxford Blue 14 February.
Gill Grafham Grand Prix – Fast leaders after 3 races (27 entries)
1st Fast Formula 18 Adam PIGGOTT / Reece WEBB – – 2 pts
2nd Fast Musto Skiff Eddie BRIDLE – – 4 pts
3rd Fast K6 Grant BLAKE / Andrew JARVIS – – 6 pts
4th Fast RS400 Sam KNIGHT / Chris BOWNES – – 7 pts
5th Fast Spitfire Christian MASH – – 10 pts
6th Fast Nacra F20 Carbon Mark SEWELL / Rhys ATKINS – – 11 pts
7th Fast Formula 18 William SMITH / Megan SMITH – – 13 pts
8th Fast Spitfire Tony STOKES – – 13 pts
9th Fast 4000 Tim LITT / Harry LITT – – 15 pts
10th Fast 505 Michael SIMS / Carl GIBBON – – 16 pts
Full Fast results available here . . .
Gill Grafham Grand Prix – Medium leaders after 3 races (31 entries)
1st Merlin Rocket Aaran HOLMAN / Rachael GRAY – – 2 pts
2nd Blaze Malcolm HUTCHINGS / – – 5 pts
3rd RS600 Jamie MAWSON – – 6 pts
4th Fireball Peter GRAY / Richard PEPPERDINE – – 6.5 pts
5th Osprey Roger BLAKE / Jamie BLAKE – – 8 pts
5th Finn Matthew WEBB – – 8 pts
7th Flying Fifteen Ewan BIRKIN-WALLS / Stan BIRKIN-WALLS – – 10 pts
8th Hadron H2 Gavin FLEMING – – 10.5 pts
9th RS600 Will RUSELL – – 15 pts
10th Scorpion Lawrence CREASER / Ellie DEVEREUX – – 18 pts
Full Slow results available here . . .
Gill Grafham Grand Prix 42 – Slow leaders after 3 races (36 entries)
1st 2000 Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE – – 2 pts
2nd GP14 Jasper BARNHAM / Fergus BARNHAM – – 4 pts
3rd Snipe Matt WOLSTENHOLME / Lloyd Roberts – – 6 pts
4th Solo Harry LUCAS – – 9 pts
5th Snipe Joseph WARWICKER / Adam AZIZ – – 9 pts
6th 2000 Jack BARRETT / Kieran LEWIS – – 13 pts
7th ILCA 6 Nathan CLARK – – 14 pts
8th Solo Mandy HORTON – – 14 pts
9th 2000 James WHITEHEAD / Alice WHITEHEAD – – 15 pts
10th Solo James GEORGE – – 15 pts