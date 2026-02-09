Grafham Grand Prix – Winners of rescheduled event

A total of 94 dinghies took part in the rescheduled 2025 Grafham Grand Prix at Grafham SC over the weekend.

Three races were completed for each of the three handicap classes.

Handicap Winners were

Fast – Adam Piggott and Reece Webb, Formula 18, Grafham Water SC

Medium – Aaran Holman and Rachael Gray, Merlin Rocket, Hollowell SC

Slow – Benjamin Pascoe and Sam Pascoe, 2000, Castle Cove SC

The Grafham event was the seventh event of the 2025/26 Selden SailJuice Winter Series. The final event is the Oxford Blue 14 February.

Gill Grafham Grand Prix – Fast leaders after 3 races (27 entries)

1st Fast Formula 18 Adam PIGGOTT / Reece WEBB – – 2 pts

2nd Fast Musto Skiff Eddie BRIDLE – – 4 pts

3rd Fast K6 Grant BLAKE / Andrew JARVIS – – 6 pts

4th Fast RS400 Sam KNIGHT / Chris BOWNES – – 7 pts

5th Fast Spitfire Christian MASH – – 10 pts

6th Fast Nacra F20 Carbon Mark SEWELL / Rhys ATKINS – – 11 pts

7th Fast Formula 18 William SMITH / Megan SMITH – – 13 pts

8th Fast Spitfire Tony STOKES – – 13 pts

9th Fast 4000 Tim LITT / Harry LITT – – 15 pts

10th Fast 505 Michael SIMS / Carl GIBBON – – 16 pts

Full Fast results available here . . .

Gill Grafham Grand Prix – Medium leaders after 3 races (31 entries)

1st Merlin Rocket Aaran HOLMAN / Rachael GRAY – – 2 pts

2nd Blaze Malcolm HUTCHINGS / – – 5 pts

3rd RS600 Jamie MAWSON – – 6 pts

4th Fireball Peter GRAY / Richard PEPPERDINE – – 6.5 pts

5th Osprey Roger BLAKE / Jamie BLAKE – – 8 pts

5th Finn Matthew WEBB – – 8 pts

7th Flying Fifteen Ewan BIRKIN-WALLS / Stan BIRKIN-WALLS – – 10 pts

8th Hadron H2 Gavin FLEMING – – 10.5 pts

9th RS600 Will RUSELL – – 15 pts

10th Scorpion Lawrence CREASER / Ellie DEVEREUX – – 18 pts

Full Slow results available here . . .

Gill Grafham Grand Prix 42 – Slow leaders after 3 races (36 entries)

1st 2000 Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE – – 2 pts

2nd GP14 Jasper BARNHAM / Fergus BARNHAM – – 4 pts

3rd Snipe Matt WOLSTENHOLME / Lloyd Roberts – – 6 pts

4th Solo Harry LUCAS – – 9 pts

5th Snipe Joseph WARWICKER / Adam AZIZ – – 9 pts

6th 2000 Jack BARRETT / Kieran LEWIS – – 13 pts

7th ILCA 6 Nathan CLARK – – 14 pts

8th Solo Mandy HORTON – – 14 pts

9th 2000 James WHITEHEAD / Alice WHITEHEAD – – 15 pts

10th Solo James GEORGE – – 15 pts

Full Slow results available here . . .