Opening Prelim Regatta of Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup update

The America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) continue their softly, softly approach to the 38th America’s Cup

The latest press release from the AC38 organisation is a reminder that the ‘Road to Naples 2027’ begins in Cagliari this May with the opening Prelim Regatta of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

That first event will be a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing over the 21 – 24 May, culminating in a winner-takes-all, one-off, match-race.

The racing schedule is for eight fleet races over the Friday and Saturday, and then three races on the Sunday before the top two teams face-off in a match race final.

Each of the AC teams (5 to date) competing in the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup are allowed to field two AC40s with one of those boats being the primary team of sailors, and the second boat being crewed by a combination of Youth & Women sailors from their squads.

Racing will take place in two alternative dedicated course areas of approximately 2 kilometres in radius close to the shoreline, making viewing along the front and up to the headlands accessible to all . . . No indication of any on-line viewing.

The teams will start to arrive in Cagliari from the 5 May to set-up their team bases at the Military Port of Cagliari, with the first AC40s on the water from Saturday 16 May through to Wednesday 20 May which is the unofficial practice period.

Still no mention of the other 2026 Preliminary events, the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) or the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precedes the actual America’s Cup.

The 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) have considerable importance . . . Points scored during the 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) will be carried forward to the CSS in a manner to be determined by ACP and specified in the relevant Race Conditions.

