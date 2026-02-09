Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games – Stronger breeze and classic course racing

Finn Hawkins regained the Men’s lead as Course Racing reshapes the rankings, while Emma Wilson continues to dominate at Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games.

With stronger breeze, tighter strategies and classic course racing now firmly in play, the Men’s leaderboard saw a significant reshuffle.

In the men, France’s Nicolas Goyard, delivered a solid performance to move into second place overall, 9 pts behind Britain’s Finn Hawkins after 12 races.

Yun Pouliquen FRA, holds on to third place while overnight leader Italy’s Federico Pilloni slips to ninth overall.

In the Women, Britain’s Emma Wilson continues her impressive run, retaining the overall lead of 5 pts after 12 races. Sharon Kantor ISR also holds firm in second place.

The biggest movement comes behind them, with Italy’s Marta Maggetti climbing into third place but 23 pts adrift. Tamar Steinberg ISR, who had been second after Day 1 slips to fourth, with Islay Watson GBR in fifth.

Full results available here . . .