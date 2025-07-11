Moth World Championship Day 4 – Ben Rosenburg of the USA wins first gold fleet race

After completion of the qualifing series Friday the 2025 Moth Worlds moved into the gold/silver fleet final series.

Ben Rosenburg of the USA won the first gold fleet race, ahead of Jack Ferguson of Australia and overall leader Enzo Balanger of France.

Tom Slingby AUS took fourth, Richard Schultheis GER fifth and Brad Funk USA sixth.

This confirmed Balanger as overall leader on 6 pts, with a four point advantage over Schultheis, and a six point advantage over third placed Funk.

In the women’s division, Malta’s Victoria Schultheis is the top-ranked female competitor, in 36th place overall.

After the first gold race, due to safety concerns related to the incoming storm, the Race Committee brought a halt to racing for the day.

Best placed Brits are Giles Scott in 13th and Paul Goodison 16th.

SAturday, four races are scheduled for both the Gold and Silver fleets, depending on weather conditions.

2025 Moth Worlds – Leaders after Day 4 provisional (137 entries)

1st FRA Enzo BALANGER – – -3 1 1 1 3 – – 6 pts

2nd GER Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 2 2 -10 1 5 – – 10 pts

3rd USA Brad FUNK – – 2 -8 2 2 6 – – 12 pts

4th USA Riley GIBBS – – 4 3 1 5 -10 – – 13 pts

5th AUS Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 5 4 3 3 -8 – – 15 pts

6th USA Ben ROSENBERG – – -10 3 8 6 1 – – 18 pts

7th NZL Jacob PYE – – 1 -49 5 4 9 – – 19 pts

8th AUS Tom SLINGSBY – – 3 -11 11 2 4 – – 20 pts

9th AUS Jack FERGUSON – – -9 7 3 9 2 – – 21 pts

10th NZL Mattias COUTTS – – 8 1 9 5 -24 – – 23 pts

11th ESP Diego BOTIN – – 5 9 -18 3 7 – – 24 pts

12th AUS Iain JENSEN – – 18 2 2 7 -22 – – 29 pts

13th GBR Giles SCOTT – – 9 6 6 8 -18 – – 29 pts

14th NZL Jack BENNETT – – 10 4 6 10 -25 – – 30 pts

15th USA Dylan DIMARCHI – – 8 6 7 11 -16 – – 32 pts

16th GBR Paul GOODISON – – 1 -25 11 7 14 – – 33 pts

17th USA Richard DIDHAM – – 15 -23 4 10 11 – – 40 pts

18th SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 12 8 -70 8 13 – – 41 pts

19th SUI Nick ZELTNER – – -22 13 5 4 21 – – 43 pts

20th ARG Massimo CONTESSI – – 17 5 14 9 -35 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .