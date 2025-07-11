Long Beach Sailing Grand Slam opens at Los Angeles 2028 Olympic venue

The 2025 Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam opens this weekend at the site of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Long Beach Regatta is the fourth of five Sailing Grand Slams scheduled for 2025, and will feature 13 British Sailing Team members competing in the men’s 49er Skiff, men and women’s Formula Kite, ILCA 6 and 7, and the Nacra 17 multihull fleets.

The USA Olympic Sailing Grand Slam at Long Beach, will provide the first opportunity for Olympic class sailors to compete on the waters to be used in the summer of 2028.

Racing will open with the Formula Kites, mixed 470 dinghy and ILCA 6 & 7 racing from Sat 12 to Tue 15 July.

After completion of those events, the Nacra 17, 49er and 49er FX skiffs race from Thu 17 to Sun 20 July.

The racing areas will be located in the waters off Belmont Shore in Long Beach. And the event venue will be Alamitos Bay YC with launching from the Alamitos Bay beach.

British Sailing Team competitors entered as of 11 July:

49er Men – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (9 entries)

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge (30 entries)

Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge, Ella Geiger, and Lily Young (19 entries)

ILCA 6 Women – Daisy Collingridge, Hannah Snellgrove, and Matilda Nicholls (45 entries)

ILCA 7 Men – Michael Beckett, Elliot Hanson, Finley Dickinson, and Sam Whaley (53 entries)

Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (6 entries)

Note: No British entriesy in the Mixed 470 or the IQ Foil men or women to date.

