Long Beach Sailing Grand Slam sailing at Los Angeles 2028 Olympic venue

The 2025 Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam will be held at the site of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, from 12 to 19 July.

The USA Olympic Sailing Grand Slam at Long Beach, will provide the first opportunity for Olympic class sailors to compete on the same waters to be used in the summer of 2028.

The racing areas will be located in the waters off Belmont Shore in Long Beach. And the event venue will be Alamitos Bay YC with launching from the Alamitos Bay beach.

The Long Beach Regatta is the fourth of five Sailing Grand Slams scheduled for 2025, and will feature 13 British Sailing Team members competing in the men’s 49er Skiff, men and women’s Formula Kite, ILCA 6 and 7, and the Nacra 17 multihull.

British competitors have had a feast and famine ride in the three Grand Slam events, opening with a nine medal haul – 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze – at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca, but then only managing one gold – in the Nacra 17 – at Semaine Olympique Française.

The recent Kiel Week saw a Gold and Silver – 470 Dinghy and Nacra 17.

British Sailing Team competitors entered as of 1 July:

49er Men – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (9 entries)

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge (25 entries)

Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge, Ella Geiger, and Lily Young (19 entries)

ILCA 6 Women – Daisy Collingridge, Hannah Snellgrove, and Matilda Nicholls (37 entries)

ILCA 7 Men – Michael Beckett, Elliot Hanson, Finley Dickinson, and Sam Whaley (48 entries)

Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (6 entries)

No GBR entry in the Mixed 470 or the IQ Foil men or women to date.

