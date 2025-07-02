Europe Class Master Europeans – Day 1 at Hayling Island

Day 1 of the 2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master & Youth European Championships at Hayling Island SC opened with two races for the Masters Championship.

As the early rain cleared Race Officer Mark Wood ran two races for the Masters fleet in Hayling Bay, in a 14 – 16 knot breeze and bright sunshine.

The first race was a win for Steve Cockerill ahead of Rob Gullan with Richard Cyril of France taking third, Jason Belben fourth, Martin Kotte of Germany fifth and Poland’s Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej sixth.

The second race saw Cyril take the win ahead of Cockerill, with Pham Vincent of France improving on his first race 30th in third place. Jordi Delgado of Spain was another to make a big improvement, swapping his earlier 28th for a fourth place finish

Overall Cockerill (1, 2) leads with 3 pts, Cyril (3, 1) second with 4 pts and Gullan (2, 5) third on 7 pts.

Flashing out the leading group its Belben (4, 6) with 10 pts, Kotte (5, 7) on 12 pts, and in sixth Glinkiewicz-Madej (6, 8) on 14 pts and first female.

Thursday the Masters continue and the 70 Youth competitors start their championship. The Masters finishes on Sunday and the Youth on Monday.

2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master European Championship

Leaders after 2 races (54 entries)

1st GBR 417 Steve Cockerill SMM 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 5674 Richard Cyril MM 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR422 Rob Gullan MM 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th GBR 430 Jason Belben SMM 4 6 – – 10 pts

5th GER24 Martin Kotte MM 5 7 – – 12 pts

6th POL 9 Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej MF 6 8 – – 14 pts

7th BEL 900 Pieter Van Laer SMM 13 9 – – 22 pts

8th DEN 73 Jesper Dietz GMM 14 10 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 414 Jason Russell MM 10 14 – – 24 pts

10th GBR 438 Andy Palmer-Felgate MM 7 19 – – 26 pts

11th FRA 5553 pascal mercipinetti GMM 15 11 – – 26 pts

12th FRA 220 Rageul Sabine GMF 8 21 – – 29 pts

13th GER 76 Dirk Müller MM 17 12 – – 29 pts

14th ESP 631 Jordi Delgado Perez GMM 28 4 – – 32 pts

15th FRA 5718 Pham Vincent GMM 30 3 – – 33 pts

