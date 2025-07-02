Europe Class Master Europeans – Day 1 at Hayling Island

Day 1 of the 2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master & Youth European Championships at Hayling Island SC opened with two races for the Masters Championship.
As the early rain cleared Race Officer Mark Wood ran two races for the Masters fleet in Hayling Bay, in a 14 – 16 knot breeze and bright sunshine.
The first race was a win for Steve Cockerill ahead of Rob Gullan with Richard Cyril of France taking third, Jason Belben fourth, Martin Kotte of Germany fifth and Poland’s Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej sixth.
The second race saw Cyril take the win ahead of Cockerill, with Pham Vincent of France improving on his first race 30th in third place. Jordi Delgado of Spain was another to make a big improvement, swapping his earlier 28th for a fourth place finish
Overall Cockerill (1, 2) leads with 3 pts, Cyril (3, 1) second with 4 pts and Gullan (2, 5) third on 7 pts.
Flashing out the leading group its Belben (4, 6) with 10 pts, Kotte (5, 7) on 12 pts, and in sixth Glinkiewicz-Madej (6, 8) on 14 pts and first female.
Thursday the Masters continue and the 70 Youth competitors start their championship. The Masters finishes on Sunday and the Youth on Monday.
2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master European Championship
Leaders after 2 races (54 entries)
1st GBR 417 Steve Cockerill SMM 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA 5674 Richard Cyril MM 3 1 – – 4 pts
3rd GBR422 Rob Gullan MM 2 5 – – 7 pts
4th GBR 430 Jason Belben SMM 4 6 – – 10 pts
5th GER24 Martin Kotte MM 5 7 – – 12 pts
6th POL 9 Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej MF 6 8 – – 14 pts
7th BEL 900 Pieter Van Laer SMM 13 9 – – 22 pts
8th DEN 73 Jesper Dietz GMM 14 10 – – 24 pts
9th GBR 414 Jason Russell MM 10 14 – – 24 pts
10th GBR 438 Andy Palmer-Felgate MM 7 19 – – 26 pts
11th FRA 5553 pascal mercipinetti GMM 15 11 – – 26 pts
12th FRA 220 Rageul Sabine GMF 8 21 – – 29 pts
13th GER 76 Dirk Müller MM 17 12 – – 29 pts
14th ESP 631 Jordi Delgado Perez GMM 28 4 – – 32 pts
15th FRA 5718 Pham Vincent GMM 30 3 – – 33 pts