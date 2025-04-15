Long Beach confirmed as sailing venue for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The organizing committee for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games released an updated venue plan Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the master plan last week, with about half of the events staying in Los Angeles, grouped in three major hubs.

After Los Angeles, Long Beach will be the second-busiest venue city with 11 disciplines including sailing.

The city hosted several events during the 1984 Games, including sailing, which will return to Belmont Shore between 21 July and 6 August 2028.

US Olympic Sailing is reported to have already established a base in Long Beach.

Ahead of the Games the Long Beach venue will host the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 class, 2026 World Championships.

Long Beach is also scheduled to host the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta, 12 to 20 July 2025 as part of the new Sailing Grand Slam series.