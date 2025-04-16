RORC Easter Challenge in The Solent 18-20 April 2025

Anticipation is building for the RORC Easter Challenge, taking place over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend 18-20 April.

With everything from Admiral’s Cup contenders to grassroots training teams and classic yacht campaigns, the 2025 RORC Easter Challenge is more than just a regatta. It’s a celebration of the start of the RORC Season.

Based at the newly renovated RORC Cowes Clubhouse, the atmosphere will be fizzing with banter from the competitors.

This year’s edition is shaping up to be a thrilling opener to the RORC’s Cowes based racing season, featuring a varied fleet of over 40 boats across three IRC classes.

As a training regatta with PRO Stuart Childerley, the coaching is led on the water by Mason King supported by hand-picked coaches and a North Sails team of experts led by Ian Walker.

Crews will get three days of intense training for the season ahead with invaluable video debriefs after racing action on Friday and Saturday.

Easter Eggs are the prizes for the RORC Easter Regatta, but the real winners are the teams that improve their performance for the season ahead.

RORC Easter Challenge Entry List HERE

For more information and late on-line entry go to: www.sailracehq.com