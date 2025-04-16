2025 RYA Youth National Championships – Day 3 at Plas Heli, Pwllheli

The UK’s top young talents are competing in the 2025 RYA Youth National Championships at Plas Heli, Pwllheli, from 14–18 April 2025.

Some 230 competitors across the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 420, 29er, Nacra 15 and iQFOiL classes are going head-to-head over five days of intense racing on the spectacular waters of Cardigan Bay.

Supporting the UK’s youth sailing scene and marking the Royal Yachting Association’s 150th anniversary, HRH The Princess Royal attended the Championships on Tuesday 15 April.

Leading positions after Day 3

420 Leaders after 7 races (29 entries)



1st GBR William FLETCHER and Matthew RAYNER Royal Southern YC M – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON Burghfield SC MX – – 14 pts

3rd GBR Sabine POTTER and Merle NIEUWLAND Warsash SC W – – 19 pts

29er Leaders after 9 races (40 entries)

1st GBR Jac BAILEY and Ben SINFIELD Clwb Hwylio M – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Dirk ROGERS and William MCEWEN Royal Lymington YC M- – 24 pts

3rd GBR Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS Parkstone YC W – – 42.3 pts

ILCA 6 Men Leaders after 7 races (24 entries)

1st GBR Toby WAGGETT Derwent Reservoir SC – – 14 pts

2nd GBR Cameron MCDAID Largs SC – – 18 pts

3rd GBR Nathan CLARK Waveney & Oulton Broad YC – – 19 pts

ILCA 6 Leaders after 7 races (15 entries)

1st GBR Poppy LUXTON Restronguet SC – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Felicity ANGELL Draycote Water SC – – 14 pts

3rd GBR Ellie THWAITES Norwich School – – 19 pts

ILCA 7 Leaders after 7 races (5 entries)

1st GBR Christopher MARSH Royal Hospital School – – 9 pts

2nd GBR Robin PHIPPS Parkstone YC – – 11 pts

3rd GBR James CURTIS Bosham SC – – 13 pts

IQ Foil Youth Leaders after 9 races (18 entries)

1st GBR Alexander MEADWAY Parkstone YC M – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Milo SHAW Parkstone YC M – – 17 pts

3rd GBR Beau HANDLEY WPNSA M – – 35 pts

Nacra 15 Open Leaders after 9 races (15 entries)

1st BEL Hannelien and BORGHIJS RBSC MX – – 11 pts

2nd BEL Lotte MEYNEN and Simon JACOBS RBSC MX – – 25 pts

3rd BEL Jules VAN POPPEL and Jasper VANDEPITTE RBSC M – – 29 pts

Full results available here . . .