K1 Open Meeting at Datchet Water SC

Simon Hawkes was the winner of the K1 open weekend at Datchet Water SC.
Hawkes took a cleansweep of five race wins ahead of 22 entries at the K1 open, a record fleet for a class open meeting.
This gave Hawkes victory with four points, second Richard Sims with a second and a string of third place finishes for 11 pts and third Jeremy Hudson with 13 pts.
The 22 entrants continues to build on the success of the Open meeting held last month at Barnt Green SC, and bodes well for the Inlands at Carsington on 17 and 18 May.
In case your wondering the K1 is officially described as ‘the ultimate keeled hiking dinghy’ for single-handed sailing.
K1 Datchet Water SC Open Meeting
1st 198 Simon Hawkes – – 1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd 180 Richard Sims – – 3 3 3 3 2 – – 11 pts
3rd 120 Jeremy Hudson – – 7 2 2 5 4 – – 33 pts
4th 170 Ian Duke – – DNF 4 4 2 5 – – 15 pts
5th 110 Stuart Jones – – 4 5 17 4 7 – – 20 pts
6th 121 Graham Butler – – 2 15 5 13 6 – – 26 pts
7th 157 Geoff King – – 8 7 6 8 8 – – 29 pts
8th 164 Phil King – – 13 12 10 6 3 – – 31 pts
9th 97 Andrew Wilson – – 5 13 9 9 9 – – 32 pts
10th 191 Hilly King – – 14 6 7 12 11 – – 36 pts
11th 161 Jason King – – 17 8 12 7 15 – – 42 pts
12th 163 Julian Leggett – – 6 14 13 11 14 – – 44 pts
13th 92 George Hoskins – – 10 9 18 14 12 – – 45 pts
14th 188 Mike Beckett – – 12 10 14 10 DNF – – 46 pts
15th 181 Chris Swallow – – 9 18 8 16 17 – – 50 pts
16th 74 Derek Lambert – – 16 11 15 18 13 – – 55 pts
17th 190 Cedric Jakobsen – – 20 16 16 15 10 – – 57 pts
18th 193 Michael Commander – – 11 17 11 DNC DNC – – 62 pts
19th 118 Mark Savage – – 19 19 19 17 16 – – 71 pts
20th 158 Simon Etter – – 15 20 20 19 18 – – 72 pts
21st 82 Doug Mccusker – – 18 22 21 21 20 – – 80 pts
22nd 98 Nick Gulliford – – 21 21 22 20 19 – – 81 pts