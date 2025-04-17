K1 Open Meeting at Datchet Water SC

Simon Hawkes was the winner of the K1 open weekend at Datchet Water SC.

Hawkes took a cleansweep of five race wins ahead of 22 entries at the K1 open, a record fleet for a class open meeting.

This gave Hawkes victory with four points, second Richard Sims with a second and a string of third place finishes for 11 pts and third Jeremy Hudson with 13 pts.

The 22 entrants continues to build on the success of the Open meeting held last month at Barnt Green SC, and bodes well for the Inlands at Carsington on 17 and 18 May.

In case your wondering the K1 is officially described as ‘the ultimate keeled hiking dinghy’ for single-handed sailing.

See the K1 website here . . .

K1 Datchet Water SC Open Meeting

1st 198 Simon Hawkes – – 1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 180 Richard Sims – – 3 3 3 3 2 – – 11 pts

3rd 120 Jeremy Hudson – – 7 2 2 5 4 – – 33 pts

4th 170 Ian Duke – – DNF 4 4 2 5 – – 15 pts

5th 110 Stuart Jones – – 4 5 17 4 7 – – 20 pts

6th 121 Graham Butler – – 2 15 5 13 6 – – 26 pts

7th 157 Geoff King – – 8 7 6 8 8 – – 29 pts

8th 164 Phil King – – 13 12 10 6 3 – – 31 pts

9th 97 Andrew Wilson – – 5 13 9 9 9 – – 32 pts

10th 191 Hilly King – – 14 6 7 12 11 – – 36 pts

11th 161 Jason King – – 17 8 12 7 15 – – 42 pts

12th 163 Julian Leggett – – 6 14 13 11 14 – – 44 pts

13th 92 George Hoskins – – 10 9 18 14 12 – – 45 pts

14th 188 Mike Beckett – – 12 10 14 10 DNF – – 46 pts

15th 181 Chris Swallow – – 9 18 8 16 17 – – 50 pts

16th 74 Derek Lambert – – 16 11 15 18 13 – – 55 pts

17th 190 Cedric Jakobsen – – 20 16 16 15 10 – – 57 pts

18th 193 Michael Commander – – 11 17 11 DNC DNC – – 62 pts

19th 118 Mark Savage – – 19 19 19 17 16 – – 71 pts

20th 158 Simon Etter – – 15 20 20 19 18 – – 72 pts

21st 82 Doug Mccusker – – 18 22 21 21 20 – – 80 pts

22nd 98 Nick Gulliford – – 21 21 22 20 19 – – 81 pts