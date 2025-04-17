Tom Dolan and Gildas Mahé win 2025 Laura Vergne Trophy

Tom Dolan and Gildas Mahé claimed victory at the 2025 Laura Vergne Trophy in La Trinité-sur-Mer.

Across six races held in challenging and ever-changing conditions, the Kingspan duo delivered an impressive performance, securing two race wins and four second-place finishes.

With unwavering consistency, they topped the overall leaderboard with determination, prevailing in a tightly contested battle against Édouard Golbery and Gaston Morvan.

Already winners of the Spi Ouest-France in 2023, the two friends found that same winning synergy once again in La Trinité.

This win is part of a high-paced, focused start to the season for Tom Dolan, who continues to show determination , intensity, and a hunger to improve.

No time to slow down – as of Thursday, he’s back on the water for a training session with sailing legends Franck Cammas and Sébastien Col, as well as rising talent Eliaz Morineau.

A fast-track preparation before lining up on Friday for the 47th Spi Ouest-France Banque Populaire Grand Ouest, also in Quiberon Bay.