Helicopter launched for RYA Youth Nationals hit by challenging weather conditions

RYA Youth National Championships at Plas Heli, Pwllheli, hit by “challenging weather conditions”.

Some 230 competitors across the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 420, 29er, Nacra 15 and iQFOiL classes are racing on the spectacular waters of Cardigan Bay.

The dailypost.co.uk website reported that during the racing Wednesday, wind speeds picked up and numerous dinghies capsized. At one point the event’s own rescue boats became overwhelmed by the number of youngsters needing help, and a helicopter was launched.

Also involved was Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT). It was scrambled at 2.34pm amid initial reports that 15 people were unaccounted for. By the time its arrived, this number was down to four.

A Criccieth spokesperson said: “In the end, all were accounted for but were very cold and wet. One injury was sustained – and we do wish her a speedy recovery.”

Event Statement following incident in Pwllheli 16 April . . .

We can confirm that an incident took place earlier today (16 April) around 1400 at the RYA Youth Nationals in Pwllheli.

Due to quick changing weather conditions a number of sailors were capsized into the water for a short period. All sailors are now safely ashore and being supported. One volunteer from the safety crew has been taken to hospital for further monitoring.

We would like to thank the quick support of the emergency services, RYA staff and volunteers for ensuring all sailors were recovered safely.

Read more here . . . dailypost.co.uk website report

Related Post . . .

2025 RYA Youth National Championships – Day 3 at Plas Heli, Pwllheli