Update following capsize incident at RYA Youth Nationals in Pwllheli

Racing was resumed Thursday 17 April at the RYA Youth Nationals in Pwllheli.

After Wednesday’s mass-capsize incident involving competitors at the RYA Youth Nationals, the event Organisers at Plas Heli, Pwllheli have confirmed all competitors and safety crews were recovered and uninjured.

Following a review of the conditions the competition continued from 12pm Thursday with racing for the 230 young competitors across the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 420, 29er, Nacra 15 and iQFOiL classes.

The host club confirmed that one adult safety crew volunteer sustained a head injury during the rescue efforts and was taken to hospital for treatment and monitoring. They have now been discharged.

The mass-capsize incident followed sudden and rapid weather change which resulted in high winds during Wednesday’s racing.

The event RYA Safety Teams enacted their strong winds procedures to recover all the sailors to shore safely.

Within the 29er fleet, 16 capsized sailors were removed from their boats and brought to shore without injury. All boats except for one have now been recovered.

The organisers thanked the Aberech Holiday Sands for their help in recovering boats, and to the Coastguard Rescue Teams from Criccieth and Abersoch, the RNLI Pwllheli Inshore and All-Weather Lifeboat Crews who were on the scene.

The RYA Youth Nationals finishes on Friday.