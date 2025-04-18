Roger Blasse remains OK Dinghy World No. 1

Australia’s double world champion, Roger Blasse, maintains his lead at the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for April 2025.

In November 2024 he became the first Australian to reach No.1 in the 20 years since the list was started.

Patric Mure, from Sweden also holds onto the second place, for the fourth release in a row, while Britain’s Andy Davis climbs back up one place to reclaim third.

The biggest climber inside the top 10 is Australia’s Mark Jackson, moving up six places to fifth, while Henrik Kofoed Larsen, from Denmark, climbs three places to seventh.

The fleet is currently preparing for an epic season ahead with the Spring Cup in Medemblik, The Netherlands, in mid-May followed by the Europeans in Warnemunde, Germany in July.

The World Championship is at Arco on Lake Garda in September, which had an unprecedented 250 pre-entries, and closing out at the Autumn Trophy at Bandol on the French Mediterranean.

More details and links on all events at okdia.org.