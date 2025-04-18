Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta – Caribbean Sailing at its Finest

The first full fleet day of racing at the 2025 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta started with the finest of Caribbean sailing conditions.

The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is the premier classic sailing event of the Caribbean, in its 36th edition this year, attracting a large number of Classics every year from all around the world.

Carlo Facone’s Cacca alla Volpe came first in the Modern Classics A class, Tanner Jones and his young crew on Absolute Properties Blue Peter came first in Modern Classics B, and Paul Deeth’s Petrana was first in Classic GRP class.

Don Ward’s Freya was first in Spirit of Tradition, Aiden McCauley on Navasana was first in Traditional class, Matthew Barker’s The Blue Peter was first in Vintage class.

Richard West’s Charm III first in Schooner class and Sailing Classic’s Rhea was first in Tall Ships.

Full results of Thursday’s racing can be seen here