2025 RYA Youth National Championships – Medal Race Day

Some 230 of the UK’s top young talents took part in the 2025 RYA Youth National Championships at Plas Heli, Pwllheli.

UK Youth Champions were decided Friday 18 April in the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 420, 29er, Nacra 15 and iQFOiL classes.

The results are used to select the British Youth Sailing Team, who will represent Great Britain at international regattas. This includes the Youth World Championships as well as the domestic youth squad for the year ahead.

2025 RYA Youth National Championships

420 Final Leaders (29 entries)

1st GBR Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON Burghfield SC MX – – 20 pts

2nd GBR William FLETCHER and Matthew RAYNER Royal Southern YC M – – 20 pts

3rd GBR Sabine POTTER and Merle NIEUWLAND Warsash SC W – – 24 pts

29er Final Leaders (40 entries)

1st GBR Jac BAILEY and Ben SINFIELD Clwb Hwylio M – – 25 pts

2nd GBR Dirk ROGERS and William MCEWEN Royal Lymington YC M- – 51 pts

3rd GBR Joe and Sam ARMSTRONG ROWLAND Royal Southern YC M – – 52 pts

1st GBR Female Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS Parkstone YC (4th)

1st GBR Mixed Eliana EDWARDS and Alex SYDENHAM Parkstone YC (13th)

ILCA 6 Men Leaders after 7 races (24 entries)

1st GBR Toby WAGGETT Derwent Reservoir SC – – 19 pts

2nd GBR Cameron MCDAID Largs SC – – 38 pts

3rd GBR Nathan CLARK Waveney & Oulton Broad YC – – 47 pts

ILCA 6 Final Leaders (15 entries)

1st GBR Poppy LUXTON Restronguet SC – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Felicity ANGELL Draycote Water SC – – 29 pts

3rd GBR Ellie THWAITES Norwich School – – 31 pts

ILCA 7 Final Leaders (5 entries)

1st GBR Christopher MARSH Royal Hospital School – – 14 pts

2nd GBR James CURTIS Bosham SC – – 17 pts

3rd GBR Robin PHIPPS Parkstone YC – – 20 pts

IQ Foil Final Leaders (18 entries)

1st GBR Alexander MEADWAY Parkstone YC M – – 21 pts

2nd GBR Milo SHAW Parkstone YC M – – 23 pts

3rd GBR Galahad BYE Parkstone YC M – – 44 pts

1st GBR Female Sophie CLARK ASWC Portsmouth (11th)

Nacra 15 Open Final Leaders (15 entries)

1st BEL Hannelien and BORGHIJS RBSC MX – – 13 pts

2nd BEL Jules VAN POPPEL and Jasper VANDEPITTE RBSC M – – 33 pts

3rd BEL Lotte MEYNEN and Simon JACOBS RBSC MX – – 34 pts

1st GBR Marcus KING and Maddie JINKS Warsash SC MX (5th)

Full results available here . . .