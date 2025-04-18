2025 RYA Youth National Championships – Medal Race Day

Some 230 of the UK’s top young talents took part in the 2025 RYA Youth National Championships at Plas Heli, Pwllheli.
UK Youth Champions were decided Friday 18 April in the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 420, 29er, Nacra 15 and iQFOiL classes.
The results are used to select the British Youth Sailing Team, who will represent Great Britain at international regattas. This includes the Youth World Championships as well as the domestic youth squad for the year ahead.
2025 RYA Youth National Championships
420 Final Leaders (29 entries)
1st GBR Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON Burghfield SC MX – – 20 pts
2nd GBR William FLETCHER and Matthew RAYNER Royal Southern YC M – – 20 pts
3rd GBR Sabine POTTER and Merle NIEUWLAND Warsash SC W – – 24 pts
29er Final Leaders (40 entries)
1st GBR Jac BAILEY and Ben SINFIELD Clwb Hwylio M – – 25 pts
2nd GBR Dirk ROGERS and William MCEWEN Royal Lymington YC M- – 51 pts
3rd GBR Joe and Sam ARMSTRONG ROWLAND Royal Southern YC M – – 52 pts
1st GBR Female Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS Parkstone YC (4th)
1st GBR Mixed Eliana EDWARDS and Alex SYDENHAM Parkstone YC (13th)
ILCA 6 Men Leaders after 7 races (24 entries)
1st GBR Toby WAGGETT Derwent Reservoir SC – – 19 pts
2nd GBR Cameron MCDAID Largs SC – – 38 pts
3rd GBR Nathan CLARK Waveney & Oulton Broad YC – – 47 pts
ILCA 6 Final Leaders (15 entries)
1st GBR Poppy LUXTON Restronguet SC – – 17 pts
2nd GBR Felicity ANGELL Draycote Water SC – – 29 pts
3rd GBR Ellie THWAITES Norwich School – – 31 pts
ILCA 7 Final Leaders (5 entries)
1st GBR Christopher MARSH Royal Hospital School – – 14 pts
2nd GBR James CURTIS Bosham SC – – 17 pts
3rd GBR Robin PHIPPS Parkstone YC – – 20 pts
IQ Foil Final Leaders (18 entries)
1st GBR Alexander MEADWAY Parkstone YC M – – 21 pts
2nd GBR Milo SHAW Parkstone YC M – – 23 pts
3rd GBR Galahad BYE Parkstone YC M – – 44 pts
1st GBR Female Sophie CLARK ASWC Portsmouth (11th)
Nacra 15 Open Final Leaders (15 entries)
1st BEL Hannelien and BORGHIJS RBSC MX – – 13 pts
2nd BEL Jules VAN POPPEL and Jasper VANDEPITTE RBSC M – – 33 pts
3rd BEL Lotte MEYNEN and Simon JACOBS RBSC MX – – 34 pts
1st GBR Marcus KING and Maddie JINKS Warsash SC MX (5th)