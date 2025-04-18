Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – Brits looking for more Gold

The 56th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères, with 590 boats expected at the Sailing Grand Slam from 19 to 26 April

British entries will be around half (39) of that for the recent Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – with six of the British Sailing Team medal winners expected to compete in this second event (of five) of the 2025 Sailing Grand Slam series.

The 2025 SGS series includes:

Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia – Mallorca, Spain

– Mallorca, Spain Semaine Olympique Française – Hyères, France

– Hyères, France Dutch Water Week – Almere, Netherlands

– Almere, Netherlands Kieler Woche – Kiel, Germany

– Kiel, Germany Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta – Long Beach, USA

Trofeo Princesa Sofía – 9 medal haul – 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze for GBR