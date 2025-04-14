RS400 Northern Tour at Yorkshire Dales SC

The RS400 Trident UK Northern Tour moved to Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club for the second event of the season.

Blue skies and a gentle southerly breeze greeted the competitors on Saturday. But Sunday dawned with very different conditions, requiring winter gear, and crews swung on the backs of their masts as they raked back for the stronger conditions.

But never minding the varied conditions, Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst of Beaver SC racked-up six race wins across the seven races to take overall victory.

Second overall were Sam Waller and Martin Penty of Beaver SC, and third Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell of West Riding Sailing Club.

At the prize giving, there was a draw for Trident UK Vouchers after which Ollie Groves thanked Yorkshire Dales SC for a great event.

RS400 Northern Tour – Yorkshire Dales SC

1st Ollie Groves / Esther Parkhurst BSC – – 5 pts

2nd Sam Waller / Martin Penty BSC – – 11 pts

3rd Hamish Gledhill / Ross Southwell WRSC – – 12 pts

4th Dave Exley / Nigel Hall LLSC – – 15 pts

5th Louise Mckeand / Sean Ratcliffe LLSC – – 25 pts

6th Alastair Rimmer / Ginger Phil BSC – – 29 pts

7th Ben Dearden / Alice Carter YDSC – – 32 pts

8th Joseph Spencer / Andy Spencer YDSC – – 36 pts

9th Erica Caswell / Faye Caswell YDSC – – 44 pts

10th John Simms / Andrea Clough YDSC – – 50 pts

11th Clive Harries / Paula Kent YDSC – – 54 pts