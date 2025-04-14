Exceptional racing from Chris and Evie Pickles gave them victory at the Sailing Chandlery RS200 Northern Tour Open at Yorkshire Dales SC.
Despite the light and shifty conditions, the Bassenthwaite pair were consistently one step ahead of the fleet throughout the day, taking three race wins for a convincing overall victory.
Rounding off the podium were, 2nd Martin and Barbara Smith and 3rd James and Tom Johnson.
The racing between these boats was much closer and the tactical battle between the duos provided good entertainment for those watching.
RS200 Northern Tour – Yorkshire Dales SC
1st Chris Pickles / Evie Pickles BSC 1 1 1 -9 – – 3 pts
2nd Martin Smith / Barbara Smith YSC 2 -3 2 1 – – 5 pts
3rd James Johnson / Thomas Johnson YSC -3 2 3 2 – – 7 pts
4th Martin Walker / Lee Carter YSC -9 4 4 4 – – 12 pts
5th Paul Hill / Alex Hill YSC 5 5 -6 3 – – 13 pts
6th Andrew Hartley / Anne Saul YSC 4 6 5 -9 – – 15 pts
7th Matthew Luxton / Desmond Luxton YSC 6 -7 7 6 – – 19 pts
8th Tom Ellis / John Ransom RWBSC 7 -8 8 5 – – 20 pts