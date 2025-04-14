Exceptional racing from Chris and Evie Pickles gave them victory at the Sailing Chandlery RS200 Northern Tour Open at Yorkshire Dales SC.

Despite the light and shifty conditions, the Bassenthwaite pair were consistently one step ahead of the fleet throughout the day, taking three race wins for a convincing overall victory.

Rounding off the podium were, 2nd Martin and Barbara Smith and 3rd James and Tom Johnson.

The racing between these boats was much closer and the tactical battle between the duos provided good entertainment for those watching.

RS200 Northern Tour – Yorkshire Dales SC

1st Chris Pickles / Evie Pickles BSC 1 1 1 -9 – – 3 pts

2nd Martin Smith / Barbara Smith YSC 2 -3 2 1 – – 5 pts

3rd James Johnson / Thomas Johnson YSC -3 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

4th Martin Walker / Lee Carter YSC -9 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

5th Paul Hill / Alex Hill YSC 5 5 -6 3 – – 13 pts

6th Andrew Hartley / Anne Saul YSC 4 6 5 -9 – – 15 pts

7th Matthew Luxton / Desmond Luxton YSC 6 -7 7 6 – – 19 pts

8th Tom Ellis / John Ransom RWBSC 7 -8 8 5 – – 20 pts