RORC introduces new 7-race RORC Cowes Offshore Racing Series

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has introduced a new 7-race programme starting from Cowes in 2025.

The RORC Cowes Offshore Racing Series covers all RORC races starting from Cowes in 2025, excluding the Rolex Fastnet Race.

From May to September, a wide variety of boats and sailors will compete for Assuage Trophies, awarded to all IRC class series winners. A team’s best five race results will count towards their series score.

The RORC Cowes Offshore Racing Series is planned as an annual event, offering a fun, competitive season of offshore racing for Solent-based boats.

The series kicks off on 3rd May with the Cervantes Trophy Race to Le Havre, and with 85 boats already entered, it promises to be a thrilling opener.

The recently renovated RORC Cowes Clubhouse will serve as the vibrant social hub throughout the season, offering superb facilities including a restaurant, bar, and accommodation with stunning Solent views.



For more information about the RORC Cowes Offshore Series and to enter online, visit: www.rorc.org