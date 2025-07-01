Olympic Dinghy and Board events split for Los Angeles 2028 Games

The Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic 2028 Games has announced the Sailing venue plan, which will include events at both the Port of Los Angeles and the Belmont Shore of Long Beach.

The Port of Los Angeles will host six boat events: Men’s and Women’s Dinghy, Men’s and Women’s Skiff, Mixed Dinghy and Mixed Multihull. Belmont Shore in Long Beach will host four board events: Men’s and Women’s Windsurfing and Men’s and Women’s Kite.

During the 1932 Olympics, the Port of Los Angeles hosted sailing at their Outer Harbor and during the 1984 Games, Long Beach hosted Sailing. In 2028, both venues will welcome the sport back, continuing their Olympic legacy.

Belmont Shore and the Port of Los Angeles are centrally located within LA28’s larger Games Plan, with the two venues approximately 10 miles from each other.

To optimize viewership opportunities for the sport and its dedicated fanbase, as well as media and broadcast coverage, the events will be staged consecutively with the boards first up at Belmont Shore in Long Beach, followed by the boat racing portion of the sailing competition in Port of Los Angeles.

David Graham, CEO of World Sailing, said: “Today’s announcement provides some welcome certainty for the athletes and their support teams who will compete in the best waters in the region.”

An early test of those waters will be available in a couple of weeks when the Long Beach Olympic Grand Slam Regatta will be held at the 2028 Olympic venue for the ten Olympic Classes from 12 – 20 July 2025.

The British Sailing Team will be competing in the USA Grand Slam event.