International Teams Tune Up for the Admiral’s Cup at Cowes

The Pre-Admiral’s Cup Regatta was held in a wide range of weather conditions from 25-26 June, organised by the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Four races were held over two days of inshore racing for the international fleet from Australia, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Sweden and the United States of America.

In the AC1 Class, Stefan Jentzsch sailing Botin 56 Black Pearl scored four straight victories.

Niklas Zennstrom’s Carkeek 42 Rán was second with James Neville’s Carkeek 45 Ino Noir completing the podium.

In the AC2 Class, Chris Frost’s Carkeek 40+ AMP-lifi was the winner.

Donald Thinschmidt’s Ker 43 Abracadabra was second. Karl Kwok’s Carkeek 40 Beau Ideal was third.

The Admiral’s Cup will take place from 17 July – 1 August 2025 and will be held biennially thereafter by the Royal Ocean Racing Club.

The first race is the Short Inshore Race on Saturday 19 July.