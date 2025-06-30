Enzo Balanger wins Foiling Week Moth . . . Now for the Worlds

Enzo Balanger of France won the Foiling Week International Moth event on Lake Garda.

Balanger took his third Foiling Week title, with second New Zealand’s Jacob Pye, and third Malta’s Richard Schultheis.

This event just a week before the 2025 World Championship has been a useful warm-up event, with most of the big beasts of the Moth World . . . Which means many of the major players from the current America’s Cup and SailGP teams, familarising themselves with the latest foiling Moth developments.

Following on from Olympic medals, success at the Moth Worlds is a key stepping-stone to further progress to the highest levels of the pro foiling world.

The Worlds open on Friday 6 July with 148 entries to date.

There are 27 British entries including former champions Dylan Fletcher 2022 and Paul Goodison 2016/17/18.

Other champions competing include Mattias Coutts of New Zealand defending the 2024 title he won in Manly. And a trio of Aussie winners: Tom Slingsby 2019/21, Nathan Outteridge 2011/14 and John Harris 2008.

Foiling Week Int Moth – Final Leaders after 12 races (94 entries)

1st FRA 6 Enzo BALANGER – – 19 pts

2nd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 19 pts

3rd MLT 5 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 26 pts

4th NZL 11 Jack BENNETT – – 44 pts

5th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 50 pts

6th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 54 pts

7th AUS 7 Ryan Littlechild 68 pts

8th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 86 pts

9th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 89 pts

10th AUS 5094 Iain JENSEN – – 92 pts

