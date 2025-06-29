505 UK Open Nationals – Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon are 2025 Champions

Wind failed to play-ball at Portland for the final day of the 505 UK Open Nationals so results are as end of Saturday.
The 2025 UK Champions Britain’s Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon, second tied on points USA’s Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn, and third Michael Quirk and Tim Needham of Australia.
International 505 UK Open Nationals – Final Leaders after 8 races (26 entries)
1st GBR Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon 5 2 2 1 1 1 -12 1 – – 13 pts
2nd USA Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn 1 1 3 -4 3 2 1 2 – – 13 pts
3rd AUS Michael Quirk and Tim Needham 2 3 1 2 4 -8 3 5 – – 20 pts
4th GBR Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 4 4 5 5 2 3 -7 4 – – 27 pts
5th GBR Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell 3 5 4 3 7 5 -13 6 – – 33 pts
6th USA Mike Holt and Reeve Dunne 6 -10 6 7 9 4 6 3 – – 41 pts
7th GBR Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer 7 6 8 -10 5 7 8 8 – – 49 pts
8th FRA Philippe Boite and Tim Chiron -11 8 9 9 10 6 2 7 – – 51 pts
9th GBR Rob Gullan and Paul Childs 8 7 -12 6 6 12 9 9 – – 57 pts
10th GBR Andy Smith and Jonny Mildred 10 9 7 12 11 11 11 -22 – – 71 pts