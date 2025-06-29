505 UK Open Nationals – Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon are 2025 Champions

Wind failed to play-ball at Portland for the final day of the 505 UK Open Nationals so results are as end of Saturday.

The 2025 UK Champions Britain’s Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon, second tied on points USA’s Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn, and third Michael Quirk and Tim Needham of Australia.

International 505 UK Open Nationals – Final Leaders after 8 races (26 entries)

1st GBR Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon 5 2 2 1 1 1 -12 1 – – 13 pts

2nd USA Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn 1 1 3 -4 3 2 1 2 – – 13 pts

3rd AUS Michael Quirk and Tim Needham 2 3 1 2 4 -8 3 5 – – 20 pts

4th GBR Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 4 4 5 5 2 3 -7 4 – – 27 pts

5th GBR Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell 3 5 4 3 7 5 -13 6 – – 33 pts

6th USA Mike Holt and Reeve Dunne 6 -10 6 7 9 4 6 3 – – 41 pts

7th GBR Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer 7 6 8 -10 5 7 8 8 – – 49 pts

8th FRA Philippe Boite and Tim Chiron -11 8 9 9 10 6 2 7 – – 51 pts

9th GBR Rob Gullan and Paul Childs 8 7 -12 6 6 12 9 9 – – 57 pts

10th GBR Andy Smith and Jonny Mildred 10 9 7 12 11 11 11 -22 – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .