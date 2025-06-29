Kieler Woche – Brits take GOLD in 470 Dinghy and SILVER in Nacra 17

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris won 470 Gold, and John Gimson and Anna Burnet won Nacra 17 Silver at Kiel Week.

Wrigley and Harris topped a superb week in the mixed 470 dinghy event, winning the Medal Race – their fifth race win – to clinch Gold ahead of Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona, with Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao of Portugal taking Bronze.

In the the multihull Nacra 17, Gimson and Burnet were unable to unseat the leading French pair, Tim Mourniac and Aloise Retornaz, who won Gold, with Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown of Australia winning the medal race to claim Bronze.

Mixed 470 Dinghy – Leaders after Medal Race (26 entries)

Gold GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 2 – – 17 pts

Silver ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 4 – – 29 pts

Bronze POR Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – 12 – – 42 pts

Mixed Nacra 17 – Leaders after Medal Race (13 entries)

Gold FRA Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 4 – – 23 pts

Silver GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 8 – – 30 pts

Bronze AUS Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN – – 2 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .