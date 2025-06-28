Foiling Week International Moth – Enzo Balanger and Jacob Pye tie for lead

Enzo Balanger of France tied for the lead of the Foiling Week Int Moth series with Jacob Pye of New Zealand.

The leading pair, both winning a race Saturday, are tied on 14 pts after nine races and face a show-down final day, with a 13 point advantage from Richard Schultheis and Jack Benneett.

Mattias Coutts dropped to 6th, and Paul Goodison to 8th

Foiling Week Int Moth – Leaders after 9 races (94 entries)

1st FRA 6 Enzo BALANGER – – 1 1 1 1 1 3 -57 5 1 – – 14 pts

2nd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 2 2 2 3 2 1 1 1 -6 – – 14 pts

3rd MLT 5 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 6 5 -7 6 1 2 2 3 2 – – 27 pts

4th NZL 11 Jack BENNETT – – 2 1 1 1 4 3 BFD 12 4 – – 28 pts

5th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 3 7 4 -18 8 4 3 7 3 – – 39 pts

6th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 7 3 3 UFD 4 1 8 6 14 – – 46 pts

7th NZL 5123 Sam STREET – – 7 4 10 2 11 2 -34 2 13 – – 51 pts

8th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 4 3 3 6 2 9 4 -65 26 – – 57 pts

9th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 5 6 7 5 12 13 -30 9 9 – – 66 pts

10th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 9 5 4 8 7 12 10 -21 15 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .