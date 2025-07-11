First finishers of the AEGEAN 600

Frederic Puzin, skipper of the Carkeek 54 DAGUET 5 (FRA), had an impressive finish, passing the finish line below the Temple of Poseidon only 11 minutes behind the largest monohull in the race, George Procopiou’s Volvo 70 AIOLOS (GRE), who finished at 09:32:08 EEST.

Chris Hemans finished his first AEGEAN 600 on his Cookson 50 VARUNA (USA), just 1.5 hours behind DAGUET 5.

The other early finishers Thursday were Adrian Keller’s 86-foot catamaran ALLEGRA (SUI) who was the first multihull across the finish at 09:59:54, Manolis Kondylis’s Neo 570 CARBONITA (ITA) at 11:56:02, and Periklis Livas’s and Nikos Lazo’s Carkeek 47 OPTIMUM S – SAMOS STEAMSHIP (GRE) at 19:04:50.

The next boat expected at the finish will not be until just past midnight: Philip Rann’s Swan 80 UMIKO (GBR), with a large pack of several more monohulls and multihulls reaching Cape Sounion not far behind.

Most of the remaining fleet is expected to make good time on the leg towards Mykonos and finish through Friday.