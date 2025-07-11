iQFOiL 2025 Worlds – Wilson and Brown lead final day Medal Series

No racing on Thursday at the iQFOiL Worlds in Aarhus, and the top 8 in each fleet will now take part in the Medal Series.

Britain’s Emma Wilson and Andy Brown have qualified as leaders of their fleets for the final day’s racing.

The current Medal Series format, used in Aarhus, brings in a progressive elimination system:

The bottom four from the top 8 begin with the Quarter Finals.

The top two from that round advance to the Semifinals, where they face the 4th and 3rd ranked athletes from the Opening Series.

The best two from the Semis will meet the top two overall in the Grand Final.

The first to two wins in the Grand Final will claim the World Title.

To reward consistency, the top qualifier will start the Grand Final already with one win, while the runner-up will carry 0.5 win, and their first race win will take them to one full win.

Women’s Top 8 after Opening Series:

GBR 7 – Emma Wilson – 28 pts

ISR 216 – Tamar Steinberg – 33 pts

GER 799 – Theresa Steinlein – 36 pts

ISR 390 – Sharon Kantor – 53 pts

ISR 3 – Shahar Tibi – 55 pts

NOR 21 – Maya Gysler – 56 pts

ISR 2 – Daniela Peleg – 64 pts

CRO 9 – Palma Čargo – 65 pts

Men’s Top 8 after Opening Series:

GBR 360 – Andy Brown – 44 pts

ITA 150 – Nicolò Renna – 45 pts

FRA 465 – Nicolas Goyard – 45 pts

NED 9 – Kiran Badloe – 48 pts

BRA 7 – Mateus Isaac – 51 pts

NED 55 – Luuc van Opzeeland – 51.3 pts

FRA 152 – Tom Arnoux – 54 pts

ISR 30 – Tomer Vardimon – 60 pts