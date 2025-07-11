iQFOiL 2025 Worlds – Wilson and Brown lead final day Medal Series

No racing on Thursday at the iQFOiL Worlds in Aarhus, and the top 8 in each fleet will now take part in the Medal Series.
Britain’s Emma Wilson and Andy Brown have qualified as leaders of their fleets for the final day’s racing.
The current Medal Series format, used in Aarhus, brings in a progressive elimination system:
- The bottom four from the top 8 begin with the Quarter Finals.
- The top two from that round advance to the Semifinals, where they face the 4th and 3rd ranked athletes from the Opening Series.
- The best two from the Semis will meet the top two overall in the Grand Final.
- The first to two wins in the Grand Final will claim the World Title.
To reward consistency, the top qualifier will start the Grand Final already with one win, while the runner-up will carry 0.5 win, and their first race win will take them to one full win.
Women’s Top 8 after Opening Series:
GBR 7 – Emma Wilson – 28 pts
ISR 216 – Tamar Steinberg – 33 pts
GER 799 – Theresa Steinlein – 36 pts
ISR 390 – Sharon Kantor – 53 pts
ISR 3 – Shahar Tibi – 55 pts
NOR 21 – Maya Gysler – 56 pts
ISR 2 – Daniela Peleg – 64 pts
CRO 9 – Palma Čargo – 65 pts
Men’s Top 8 after Opening Series:
GBR 360 – Andy Brown – 44 pts
ITA 150 – Nicolò Renna – 45 pts
FRA 465 – Nicolas Goyard – 45 pts
NED 9 – Kiran Badloe – 48 pts
BRA 7 – Mateus Isaac – 51 pts
NED 55 – Luuc van Opzeeland – 51.3 pts
FRA 152 – Tom Arnoux – 54 pts
ISR 30 – Tomer Vardimon – 60 pts