Moth World Championship Day 3 – Enzo Balanger of France takes lead

The third day of racing at the 2025 Moth World Championship on Lake Garda was another start-stop affair.

The first blue fleet race was sailed in a brisk 22–25 knots, while the second saw slightly lighter conditions around 18 knots, but the wind dropped again, and at 5:00 PM AP over A was displayed for both fleets, postponing further racing to Friday.

In the blue fleet racing that was completed Enzo Balanger of France, a three-time Foiling Week champion and helmsman for the Orient Express Racing Team Youth America’s Cup crew, posted a 3–1.

German rising star Richard Schultheis followed closely with a 2–2, while American Riley Gibbs put in a solid performance with scores of 4–3.

Those three now lead the championship, with in fourth defending champion Mattias Coutts NZL with an 8-1, and fifth Aussie Ryan Litttlechild with a 5-4.

New Zealand’s Jacob Pye looked strong with a win in Race 1 but was forced to retire from the second after suffering a broken mast.

Best placed Brit is Henry Wetherell in seventh with a 7-5 score, then 13th Giles Scott, 18th Dylan Fletcher, 21st Jack Wetherell and 22nd Paul Goodison.

Among the women, Britain’s Hattie Rogers leads the rankings and sits in 34th overall.

Friday’s schedule calls for another early start, with the first warning signal at 8:30 AM.

Two final qualifying races are planned for both the Yellow and Blue fleets before the championship enters its next stage. After the morning races, the fleet will be split into Gold and Silver for the Final Series, set to begin in the afternoon.

Moth Worlds – Leaders after Day 3 (137 entries)

1st FRA 5062 Enzo BALANGER – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GER 5251 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd USA 5124 Riley GIBBS – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 8 1 – – 9 pts

5th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

6th USA 5057 Brad FUNK – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

7th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

8th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 10 3 – – 13 pts

9th AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 3 11 – – 14 pts

10th NZL 5110 Jack BENNETT – – 10 4 – – 14 pts

11th ESP 5088 Diego BOTIN – – 5 9 – – 14 pts

12th USA 4987 Dylan DIMARCHI – – 8 6 – – 14 pts

13th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

14th ITA 5260 Simone SALVÀ – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

15th AUS 5054 Jack FERGUSON – – 9 7 – – 16 pts

16th NZL 5121 Henry HASLETT – – 12 7 – – 19 pts

17th AUS 5094 Iain JENSEN – – 18 2 – – 20 pts

18th GBR 5247 Dylan FLETCHER – – 6 14 – – 20 pts

19th SUI 5172 Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 12 8 – – 20 pts

20th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

21st GBR 4965 Jack WETHERELL – – 13 10 – – 23 pts

22nd GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 1 25 – – 26 pts

23rd SWE 5113 David GILMOUR – – 7 19 – – 26 pts

24th CRO 5087 Šime FANTELA – – 11 16 – – 27 pts

25th NZL 5106 Tim HOWSE – – 14 13 – – 27 pts

Full results available here . . .