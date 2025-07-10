Moth World Championship Day 3 – Enzo Balanger of France takes lead

The third day of racing at the 2025 Moth World Championship on Lake Garda was another start-stop affair.
The first blue fleet race was sailed in a brisk 22–25 knots, while the second saw slightly lighter conditions around 18 knots, but the wind dropped again, and at 5:00 PM AP over A was displayed for both fleets, postponing further racing to Friday.
In the blue fleet racing that was completed Enzo Balanger of France, a three-time Foiling Week champion and helmsman for the Orient Express Racing Team Youth America’s Cup crew, posted a 3–1.
German rising star Richard Schultheis followed closely with a 2–2, while American Riley Gibbs put in a solid performance with scores of 4–3.
Those three now lead the championship, with in fourth defending champion Mattias Coutts NZL with an 8-1, and fifth Aussie Ryan Litttlechild with a 5-4.
New Zealand’s Jacob Pye looked strong with a win in Race 1 but was forced to retire from the second after suffering a broken mast.
Best placed Brit is Henry Wetherell in seventh with a 7-5 score, then 13th Giles Scott, 18th Dylan Fletcher, 21st Jack Wetherell and 22nd Paul Goodison.
Among the women, Britain’s Hattie Rogers leads the rankings and sits in 34th overall.
Friday’s schedule calls for another early start, with the first warning signal at 8:30 AM.
Two final qualifying races are planned for both the Yellow and Blue fleets before the championship enters its next stage. After the morning races, the fleet will be split into Gold and Silver for the Final Series, set to begin in the afternoon.
Moth Worlds – Leaders after Day 3 (137 entries)
1st FRA 5062 Enzo BALANGER – – 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GER 5251 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd USA 5124 Riley GIBBS – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
4th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 8 1 – – 9 pts
5th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 5 4 – – 9 pts
6th USA 5057 Brad FUNK – – 2 8 – – 10 pts
7th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 7 5 – – 12 pts
8th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 10 3 – – 13 pts
9th AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 3 11 – – 14 pts
10th NZL 5110 Jack BENNETT – – 10 4 – – 14 pts
11th ESP 5088 Diego BOTIN – – 5 9 – – 14 pts
12th USA 4987 Dylan DIMARCHI – – 8 6 – – 14 pts
13th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 9 6 – – 15 pts
14th ITA 5260 Simone SALVÀ – – 6 9 – – 15 pts
15th AUS 5054 Jack FERGUSON – – 9 7 – – 16 pts
16th NZL 5121 Henry HASLETT – – 12 7 – – 19 pts
17th AUS 5094 Iain JENSEN – – 18 2 – – 20 pts
18th GBR 5247 Dylan FLETCHER – – 6 14 – – 20 pts
19th SUI 5172 Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 12 8 – – 20 pts
20th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 17 5 – – 22 pts
21st GBR 4965 Jack WETHERELL – – 13 10 – – 23 pts
22nd GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 1 25 – – 26 pts
23rd SWE 5113 David GILMOUR – – 7 19 – – 26 pts
24th CRO 5087 Šime FANTELA – – 11 16 – – 27 pts
25th NZL 5106 Tim HOWSE – – 14 13 – – 27 pts