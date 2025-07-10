OK Dinghy Europeans – Charlie Cumbley is 2025 OK Dinghy European Champion

Britain’s Charlie Cumbley won the 2025 OK Dinghy European Championship, in Warnemünde, Germany, after all racing was cancelled on the last day with strong winds and passing storms.

Canada’s Ben Flower takes the silver while Sweden’s Daniel Björndahl takes bronze.

After an early three-hour postponement was made, the decision to cancel was made mid-morning with many sailors already packing up.

By early afternoon it was gusting 30 knots on shore with a huge sea state, as everyone took shelter in the Lokschuppen for the prizegiving. The wind did not drop below 25 knots until late afternoon.

OK Europeans – Final Leading Results after 6 races (118 entries)



1st GBR 6 Charlie CUMBLEY 9.0

2nd CAN 26 Ben FLOWER 9.0

3rd SWE 24 Daniel BJÖRNDAHL 17.0

4th GER 71 Andrè BUDZIEN 17.0

5th GBR 2261 Nick CRAIG 19.5

6th DEN 12 Jens ECKARDT 22.0

7th DEN 3 Jørgen SVENDSEN 26.0

8th GBR 11 Andy DAVIS 28.0

9th SWE 100 Thomas HANSSON-MILD 32.0

10th NOR 428 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 34.0

Veteran: Charlie Cumbley (1st)

Master: Andre Budzien (4th)

Grand Master: Jørgen Holm (39th)

Woman’s Trophy: Juliane Hofmann (84th)

Full results available here . . .