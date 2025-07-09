iQFOiL 2025 Worlds – Emma Wilson and Andy Brown move into overall lead

Britain’s Emma Wilson and Andy Brown move into the lead of their respective fleets after day 4 of the iQFOiL Worlds in Aarhus.

Wilson put together a stellar day with two wins, a third, and a discarded seventh, to take a five point overall lead after four final series races.

Behind Wilson is Tamar Steinberg (ISR), with two wins, a ninth, and a discarded DNS. Theresa Steinlein (GER), who at one point led the day, now sits in third, after an 11 and a tough final race (27, discarded). Britain’s Islay Watson is in 11th.

The Israeli women’s squad continues to shine, with four sailors in the top eight ahead of Friday’s Medal Series, which will be contested by only the top 8.

In the Men’s fleet, Andy Brown moved into the overall lead with a 3, 3, 5, despite an early setback in the first race. He holds just a one-point advantage over Italy’s Nicolò Renna (ITA), who scored two third-place finishes, a 13th, and a BFD. Nicolas Goyard (FRA ), is tied on points with Renna,.

Fourth is Kiran Badloe (NED), three points behind, who rebounded with two wins in the last races of the day, after two bad opening ones. Brazilian Mateus Isaac (BRA) had a great day after a slow start in the Championship and is now in fifth.

Conditions Thursday are expected to mirror today, with another likely late start, as the battle intensifies for a place in Friday’s Medal Series.