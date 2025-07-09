Moth World Championship Day 2 – They had such “High Hopes” . . .

The second day of racing at the 2025 Moth World Championship on Lake Garda began with high hopes . . .

A promising southerly breeze raised hopes, however naround 1:00 pm just as the first warning signal was expected, the wind began to shift and weakened further as the afternoon progressed.

The conditions did not allow for fair racing: AP was hoisted for the teams already on the water, who were then sent back ashore. So far, only the Yellow fleet has managed to complete two races, both held yesterday. The Blue fleet remains without a race on the board.

The day wrapped up at 7:30 pm with the regatta dinner hosted by Speck Stube, giving sailors a chance to unwind and reconnect after a long day of waiting.

Thursday’s schedule calls for racing to begin at 8:30 am with two races for the Blue fleet, taking advantage of the morning wind.

As per the weather forecast, a drop in the breeze is expected later in the day, allowing for a break and the reorganization of the fleets. In the afternoon, with the arrival of the typical southern breeze, the “Ora,” three races are planned for each fleet.

Moth Worlds – Leaders after Day 2 (137 entries)

1st NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 8 1 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

3rd USA 5057 Brad FUNK – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 10 3 – – 13 pts

5th AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 3 11 – – 14 pts

6th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

7th ITA 5260 Simone SALVÀ – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

8th NZL 5121 Henry HASLETT – – 12 7 – – 19 pts

9th AUS 5094 Iain JENSEN – – 18 2 – – 20 pts

10th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .