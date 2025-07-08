iQFOiL 2025 World Championship – Action on Day 3

After a frustrating day of waiting ashore on Monday, Day 3 brought back the action in Aarhus Bay with spectacular foiling conditions and a full day of intense racing.

In the Men’s fleet, Frenchman Tom Arnoux continues his standout performance, holding the provisional overall lead with 15 points.

2020 Olympic Champion Kiran Badloe NED remains in second place, followed by French rider and 2021 World Champion Nicolas Goyard in third. Reigning World Champion Nicolò Renna ITA sits in fourth, while Andy Brown GBR is eighth.

In the Women’s fleet, reigning World Champion Sharon Kantor ISR, delivered a flawless performance by winning all five races. She now leads the standings with an impressive 13-point margin.

Theresa Steinlein GER climbs into second overall with a string of consistent results. Fellow Israeli sailor Tamar Steinberg ISR holds third, maintaining her form from the opening day.

Bronze medalist from Paris 2024 and 2024 World Championship runner-up Emma Wilson GBR scored three wins, a third, and discarding a UFD moves her up to fourth overall.

The Medal Series is on Friday 11 July.