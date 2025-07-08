Moth World Championship Day 1 – Goodison takes first win

The 2025 Moth World Championship officially kicked off Tuesday on the waters of Lake Garda, hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

Weather conditions, however, did not play along: several storm cells circling to the north of Lake Garda prevented the expected southern breeze from establishing itself.

Only the Yellow fleet managed to complete two races, both sailed in a northerly wind that started around 12 knots and dropped steadily to 5 knots by the end of the second race.

Britain’s Paul Goodison won the yellow fleet first race, ahead of Brad Funk USA and Tom Slingsby AUS.

In the second race defending champion Mattias Coutts NZL, won ahead of Iain Jensen AUS and Ben Rosenberg USA.

Overall leaders in the yellow fleet are: Mattias Coutts (8, 1) tied on 9 pts with Ryan Littlechild AUS (5, 4). In third is Brad Funk (2, 8) with 10 pts.

Best Brit overall is Giles Scott (9, 6) in 6th with 15 pts, Goodison (1, 25) is 11th with 26 pts, Dan Ward (27, 21) is 25th and Mike Lennon (26, 24) is 26th.

Wednesday, the racing schedule will continue with fleets remaining unchanged: sailors who competed in the Yellow fleet today will stay in Yellow, and those assigned to Blue will remain in that group.

First up will be the Blue fleet, will aim to complete three races. The Yellow fleet will then return to the water for one race.

Once each fleet has completed up to three races, the reserve day —scheduled for Wednesday, 10 July — will be used for additional races, ensuring the championship stays on track.

Moth Worlds – Leaders after Day 1 (137 entries)

1st NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 8 1 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

3rd USA 5057 Brad FUNK – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 10 3 – – 13 pts

5th AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 3 11 – – 14 pts

6th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

7th ITA 5260 Simone SALVÀ – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

8th NZL 5121 Henry HASLETT – – 12 7 – – 19 pts

9th AUS 5094 Iain JENSEN – – 18 2 – – 20 pts

10th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

11th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 1 25 – – 26 pts

12th SWE 5113 David GILMOUR – – 7 19 – – 26 pts

13th CRO 5087 Šime FANTELA – – 11 16 – – 27 pts

14th USA 5009 Brooks REED – – 16 12 – – 28 pts

15th FRA 5114 Kevin PEPONNET – – 14 14 – – 28 pts

16th AUS 5171 John HARRIS – – 4 30 – – 34 pts

17th SUI 5173 Nick ZELTNER – – 22 13 – – 35 pts

18th SUI 4896 Antonin RADUE – – 20 17 – – 37 pts

19th USA 8 Richard DIDHAM – – 15 23 – – 38 pts

20th MLT 5167 Victoria SCHULTHEIS – – 19 20 – – 39 pts

21st SUI 4733 Joshua RICHNER – – 31 10 – – 41 pts

22nd ESP 5032 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 32 15 – – 47 pts

23rd GER 4767 Maximilian MÄGE – – 29 18 – – 47 pts

24th USA 5115 Severin GRAMM – – 25 22 – – 47 pts

25th GBR 4992 Dan WARD – – 27 21 – – 48 pts

26th GBR 5259 Michael LENNON – – 26 24 – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .